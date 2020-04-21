Uma Thurman's daughter criticizes her parents' generation for destroying planet Earth

Nylon Magazine / Luc Coiffait

Young actress Maya Hawke, who is also the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, is upset by past generations for ruining the planet for herself and her peers.

Up News Info –

"Strange things"star Maya Hawke He has lashed out at past generations for "destroying our environment" in a scathing new interview.

The 21-year-old daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke He told the April 2020 digital edition of Nylon magazine, "We are very upset with our parents' generation. They had it very easy."

"They were all tall and driving in cold cars that consumed gasoline. They destroyed our environment … and they had no wars, no plagues or pandemics," he explained. "We are in our twenties, we are supposed to have fun, take drugs and have fun. But instead … we go to SoulCycle and try to survive our planet."

The young star added, "We have a horrible president, and he's really irritating. They really screwed us over."

<br />

Maya also spoke about her decision to follow in her parents' Hollywood footsteps and confessed that Mom Uma warned her about the dangers in the entertainment industry.

"This industry is much tougher for women, my mother had reservations," she recalled. "The emphasis that business places on your appearance … on your age."

While he encouraged her to "follow your instincts and … not get caught up in the star's tornado," Maya still feels that Hollywood "used to be more glamorous."

"There is hardly a movie star anymore. One can appear for a second. Now there are millions of actors with followers," he insisted, adding: "It is much more each one."