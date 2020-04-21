A Ukrainian cargo plane carrying medical supplies for patients with coronavirus reportedly landed in Wroclaw, Poland on Thursday (April 16, 2020) to aid the country's fight against COVID-19.

This is the second mission that the Polish Armed Forces have undertaken as part of the NATO-supported International Strategic Air Transport Solution (SALIS), which provides participating NATO Allies with access to heavy transport aircraft. A previous shipment of medical supplies, with 190,000 masks and 180,000 protective suits, arrived in Poland on April 9, 2020.

The new supplies, which include 14 million masks, 300,000 protective suits and a mask-making machine, were delivered by Antonov's AN-124 cargo plane.

Ukraine's largest aircraft participate in the NATO-supported Strategic International Air Transport Solution, which provides NATO countries participating in the program with access to heavy transport aircraft.

NATO member countries are pooling their resources to lease special jets that give the Alliance the ability to transport troops, equipment and supplies around the world. Strong strategic air transport capabilities are vital to ensure that NATO countries can rapidly deploy their forces and equipment wherever they are needed.

It is important to note that Antonov is not doing this work due to a sense of solidarity or good will. By contrast, Ukraine's participation in the SALIS program is commercial. However, this does not diminish its importance as an indication of Ukraine's importance as a partner nation. Instead, this trade association underscores the material benefits to Ukraine of closer ties to NATO and the EU at a time when the country faces significant financial challenges.

Nine NATO allies (Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Norway, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia) are currently participating in the SALIS program, managed by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, a total of seven SALIS missions have been carried out to airlift urgent medical supplies.