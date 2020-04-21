Tyler Cameron just set the direct record in his marital status

Is it fully taken or fully available?

That's the question fans have been asking as they continue to follow Bachelor Nation's. Tyler Cameron on social media.

Sure, he's been dating his best brother Matt James. And you know that Hannah brown have spent some quality time with your ex during the Coronavirus pandemic. But where does the first come from? Bachelorette party Contestant really stand up when it comes to her love life?

During an Instagram Live, some young fans were able to ask a live question. Luckily for us, they raised a very important query that many want answers to.

"So we want to know if you're dating someone?" the girls asked. Tyler replied, "No, I'm not dating anyone." Mystery solved!

At the same time, there's no denying the fact that pop culture fans still can't get enough of Tyler and his personal life, including romance.