Tyler Cameron just set the direct record in his marital status

Is it fully taken or fully available?
That's the question fans have been asking as they continue to follow Bachelor Nation's. Tyler Cameron on social media.
Sure, he's been dating his best brother Matt James. And you know that Hannah brown have spent some quality time with your ex during the Coronavirus pandemic. But where does the first come from? Bachelorette party Contestant really stand up when it comes to her love life?
During an Instagram Live, some young fans were able to ask a live question. Luckily for us, they raised a very important query that many want answers to.
"So we want to know if you're dating someone?" the girls asked. Tyler replied, "No, I'm not dating anyone." Mystery solved!
At the same time, there's no denying the fact that pop culture fans still can't get enough of Tyler and his personal life, including romance.
Earlier this month, the man behind ABC Food Tours had to clear up the place where he meets Hannah and her ex. Gigi hadid.
According to a TikTok video that was shared online, Tyler said he is "friend,quot; of Hannah.
As for Gigi, Tyler called the supermodel "good girl,quot;.
"She is dating her old man now," he explained probably referring to Zayn Malik.
For now, Tyler seems to be enjoying single life. And yes, fortunately he is on good terms with his famous exes.
"Tyler and Hannah have expressed that they are not in a position to date right now, but they care about each other," a source previously shared with E! News. "They have distanced themselves socially together, hang out and have a lot of fun together. Hannah gets along well with Tyler's family and friends and everyone loves her."
%MINIFYHTMLc0521a4ddb6054dd98f0a53710ecace212%%MINIFYHTMLc0521a4ddb6054dd98f0a53710ecace213%