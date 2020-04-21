Twitter Reacts To Babyface's Claim That Michael Jackson Wanted To Date Halle Berry

Last night, during Teddy Riley Verzuz's epic Babyface, Babyface surprised viewers when he revealed that Michael Jackson once hit him, desperate to date Hollywood actress Halle Berry.

"Speaking of MJ, it reminds me of a story, a true story, a fun fact. One time, Michael called me up and said, 'Babyface, do you know who Halle Berry is?'" Babyface said to Teddy. "I said, 'Yes, I know Halle Berry.' He said, 'Could you do me a favor? I want you to call her because I want to take her on a date. "I said that? & # 39; and he said:" Call her, I want to take her on a date. "So I said: & # 39; Let me contact & # 39; and I searched the agent, because he didn't have Halle Berry's number. "

It seems that Halle may not have liked the idea too much.

"I called and gave him the message and the manager said, 'What?' and I said, 'Yes, he wants to take her on a date.' And then, I was waiting to hear from Halle, and I can't tell you exactly what Halle said, but I imagine it probably would have been something like that … "

Then he touched a fragment of Halle's voice from the movie Boomerang: "Do you know what you know about love? What do you think you know about love?" she says in the clip.

Oops