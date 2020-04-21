Home Entertainment Twitter Reacts To Babyface's Claim That Michael Jackson Wanted To Date Halle...

Twitter Reacts To Babyface's Claim That Michael Jackson Wanted To Date Halle Berry

Bradley Lamb
Last night, during Teddy Riley Verzuz's epic Babyface, Babyface surprised viewers when he revealed that Michael Jackson once hit him, desperate to date Hollywood actress Halle Berry.

"Speaking of MJ, it reminds me of a story, a true story, a fun fact. One time, Michael called me up and said, 'Babyface, do you know who Halle Berry is?'" Babyface said to Teddy. "I said, 'Yes, I know Halle Berry.' He said, 'Could you do me a favor? I want you to call her because I want to take her on a date. "I said that? & # 39; and he said:" Call her, I want to take her on a date. "So I said: & # 39; Let me contact & # 39; and I searched the agent, because he didn't have Halle Berry's number. "

