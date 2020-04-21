Twigs of FKA find that blocking the coronavirus is & # 39; painful & # 39;

Stunned Magazine / Nhu Xuan Hua

The singer of & # 39; Celofán & # 39; She is struggling with the Covid-19 blockade as she has no means to express her creativity while locked up at home during the pandemic.

Twigs FKA He finds the confinement to be a "painful" experience, since he misses being able to act on his creative and collaborative instincts.

Like all Brits, the British singer, dancer, and artist has to remain isolated due to the coronavirus pandemic, but she finds it especially difficult as she is unable to adapt to her usual creative routine, despite being associated with the artist. Lyle XOX for a new art project based on recycling other stars' trash.

"Being able to collaborate is one of the great joys of being human," Twigs explains in a press release. "If I didn't think that before all this, boy, I'm sorry now, just a month after having ideas and having nowhere to put them that feels concrete is quite painful."

Although struggling in closing, the British singer, dancer, and artist has partnered with Lyle and the photographer. Nhu Xuan Hua in a new series of portraits for the beauty section of Dazed magazine, titled "Beauty of the discarded"

Images feature twigs, real name Tahliah Barnett, using old items discarded by people like Phoebe Waller Bridge and Courtney Love, including a discarded bra, an old copy of William Shakespeare& # 39; s "Village", bottle caps left behind by a drinking set and an old cassette, such as hats or face covers.

"This project is about the beauty of the discarded," she says. "It's about how often we humans make mistakes. We've discarded how we are supposed to live as humans and now we realize that there are simpler ways to exist and that the closer we are to earth, the closer we are are the truth. "

Others who donated items include producer Benny White, fashion designer Ed Marlerand environmental activist Daze Aghaji.