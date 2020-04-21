Turning down the party invitation with Mick Jagger was not a difficult pass

WENN

In an episode of & # 39; The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon & # 39 ;, the actor of & # 39; Logan & # 39; reveals that his wife Deborra-Lee Furness received the offer mid-dinner at the beginning of their relationship.

Deborra-Lee Furness rejected one night with The Rolling Stones rocker Mick jagger in favor of an appointment with the now husband Hugh jackman.

Appearing in an episode of "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon"The 51-year-old actor and his wife revealed that, at the beginning of their relationship, he invited Deborra-Lee and 12 others to dinner at his home in Melbourne, Australia.

"Deb got a phone call in the middle of dinner. We are in Melbourne, Australia, and the phone rings and Deb answers and everyone is quiet," he recalled.

"Deb is talking, and she's like, 'Who? Wait a second,' and then she says, 'Mick Jagger is in a limo outside your house, and he wants to party with me.' ;. "

Confirming the story, Deborra-Lee said, "My girlfriend wanted me to go to the party with Mick Jagger."

While Hugh said he expected his 24-year-old wife to leave her dinner to go partying with the 76-year-old hitman, he was pleasantly surprised when she rejected the offer and decided to stay at his home.

"She says, 'You can tell Mick I'm having dinner with Hugh Jackman'," he bragged. "I went, 'Whoa'. One part of me was excited and the other part said: 'You should be gone.'

However, Deborra-Lee admitted that she didn't even consider it, commenting, "I don't even like rock & # 39; n & # 39; roll, so it wasn't a difficult pass."