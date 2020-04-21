TSRExclusiveDetails: Timbaland speaks under the trademark "VERZUZ TV,quot; – "Me and Swizz had this idea for quite some time … Taking it to the next level,quot;

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have saved the "Quarantine Season,quot; with the battles of Verzuz Instagram Live. Initially starting with the couple itself, he quickly became a favorite on Al Gore's internal network.

Recently, a trademark was introduced for VERZUZ TV and, Roomies, everyone knows we had to have tea. So Timbaland entered The Shade Room and gave us what we needed to know.

“Swizz and I had this idea for quite some time. And last night (the battle of Teddy Riley VS Babyface) showed how powerful we are, declared the legendary producer. So VERZUZ TV has to be now. Taking it to the next level. "

"Yes! This year," was the 48-year-old man's response, when asked when we can expect the movement to appear on our television screens.

As for the premise for the show, it's still in the works. "Right now we are still working out strategies," said Timbaland.

At the moment, the program doesn't have a home, as they are still weighing all the options.

“Right now, we are weighing all of our options. Making smart moves. "

All the battles have been between men, and the digital streets now request that women be shown. Timbaland told us that this is in process.

“We are (we are) working on the ladies. That takes some time, he says. Swizz and I really work to organize these celebrations, said the Virginia native. "And women have to be right. Being that we are in quarantine. "

We asked the legendary producer if we will ever see a Dr. Dre battle. "Only time will tell," was his reply.

As for who's on her bucket list, “I want to see my musical idol, Dr. Dre. He (is) whom I admire.

When it comes to who's on the show, Timbaland makes it clear that "Verzuzis is just for me and Swizz."