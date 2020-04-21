Trump to sign executive order temporarily suspending immigration amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
Logo

President Donald Trump is using the COVID-19 pandemic to stop immigration to the United States for the foreseeable future, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason.

"In light of the attack by the invisible enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American citizens, I will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States," he tweeted.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here