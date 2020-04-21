Trump to sign executive order temporarily suspending immigration amid COVID-19 pandemic

President Donald Trump is using the COVID-19 pandemic to stop immigration to the United States for the foreseeable future, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason.

"In light of the attack by the invisible enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American citizens, I will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States," he tweeted.

The new order will stop the issuance of new work visas and green cards. It is not known for how long the suspension will last or if it affects those who are already in the country and who have and apply for visas.

But not everyone is convinced that their new order is about the pandemic.

Charanya Krishnaswami, Amnesty International EE's Director of Defense for the Americas. The US responded to the president's tweet and said:

"When you are a xenophobe, migration bans are the only tired, failed and hateful solution you can think of," wrote Krishnaswami. "Suspending immigration will not make the United States, which is currently leading COVID cases worldwide, safe. Our policies must be based on public health, not intolerance."