Trump Briefing turns to wisdom to ease coronavirus restrictions – Deadline

As Georgia prepares to reopen parts of its economy as early as Friday, one of the most pressing questions at the latest White House press conference was whether it is a wise decision.

Governor Brian Kemp announced a plan to reopen gyms, hair salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors, provided they followed strict guidelines for social distancing. Theaters and restaurants would continue on Monday.

At the briefing, Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, expressed some degree of skepticism about how some of the companies will be able to comply.

"If there is a way that people can distance themselves socially and do those things, then they can do those things," he told reporters. "I don't know how, but people are very creative. I'm not going to prejudge."

According to a series of guidelines revealed by the White House last week, states in their first phase of reopening are urged to maintain social distancing in restaurants and maintain groups for less than 10 people.

"It is up to the governors and mayors to make sure that they are following each of those phases," he said, adding that they must also "communicate very clearly" about the data that was used to make their decisions. The White House guidelines include criteria that states should have a 14-day track record of declining cases before moving on to the first phase of reopening.

President Donald Trump said he would speak to Kemp later Tuesday. He called the governor "a very capable man who knows what he is doing."

Kemp appeared on Fox News " The story with Martha MacCallum Right after the briefing ended, he was pressured by Martha MacCallum about how people can practice social distancing in businesses like tattoo parlors and salons.

“I mean, these are types of close contact businesses that are first on your list. Can you explain why you would start that type of business from day one? she asked.

"They will have to follow strict guidelines," Kemp replied. "I imagine there will be a lot of people in gyms that will be much safer than going to a grocery store or some of the other companies that have been designated as part of the critical infrastructure at the federal level." You know, this is going to take some common sense.

MacCallum called Georgia's effort an "early experiment" to lift the restrictions, but Kemp insisted it was also a "measured approach." He also said he had been in consultation with an epidemiologist to make the decision to lift the restrictions.

MacCallum said: "You know that everyone in this country will monitor your state, because you have been one of the most aggressive and early in this process." Mayors in Atlanta and one of the virus's hot spots, Albany, have spoken out against the decision.

Daily White House briefings, held between 5:30 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. ET, they often got ahead of the show immediately before MacCallum: Special report with Bret Baier.

Baier, a former White House correspondent, attended Tuesday's briefing and asked some questions, including about Trump's plan to shut down immigration. He asked the president about reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was in "serious danger" after the surgery.

Trump replied, "Well, these are reports that came out and we don't know. We don't know … So I just have to tell Kim Jong Un that I wish him the best of luck. I mean he came out with very, very serious medical reports. Nobody has confirmed it. It was CNN that came out so when CNN comes out with a report I don't give it much credibility. "

Before leaving the meeting room, Trump told Baier, "It is an honor to have Bret Baier here. I used his slot a lot."