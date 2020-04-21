Toya Johnson's reign, Baby Girl Reign, is the most hard-working boy there is! Watch the videos where he is cleaning

Toya Johnson shared some clips with her baby, Reign Rushing, when she is the cutest and sweetest girl in the world. Check out the clips Toya shared on her social media account to see Reigny cleaning the house.

Re @reign_beaux says it is cleaning and will call you back. Goodbye "Suit: @koolkidsboutique,quot;, Toya captioned her post.

Someone exclaimed, "She's in a good mood! * Add this to my list of how to hang up the phone during quarantine," and one fan said, "but the fact that she's not really going to hang up until the last goodbye like if someone was hanging. "

One commenter wrote: "Wait until you turn 13, you're going to act like you don't know how to use a mop or a vacuum cleaner." Let us enjoy them at this age. "

Someone else said, "I need all of Reign's motivation today," and a fan posted this message: "You always make her look so cute."

Another commenter said this: ‘That baby said he has things to do. There's no time to talk, "as another Instagram installer posted," WOW! Busy young lady, I should show this to my 18 year old daughter. "

Another follower said, "Oooooh, she's too precious and said she's cleaning up."

In other news, Toya recently posted a video to her social media account showing how Reginae Carter surprised her mother on her birthday.

This is a promotion for one of the books Toya and Nae wrote together titled "You Just Don't Get It,quot;.

‘You just don't get it. Here's a reminder of when @colormenae decided to give me baby gifts on my birthday. He loves to test me. "Don't miss the $ 10 book sale!" Toya captioned her post.

Now, he showed his gratitude to his fans for buying so many books after sharing a short clip where fans can see the wrapped books.



