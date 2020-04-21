Tori Brixx was spotted in handcuffs after she allegedly messed with a woman at a Los Angeles duty station

Roommates, we know that being quarantined makes everyone nervous, and Tori Brixx may have let some people get the best of her. Videos and images of Tori outside a Los Angeles Target location show her handcuffed after she allegedly hit a woman in the face.

Although the details have not yet been confirmed, the young woman at the scene alleges that Tori had a verbal altercation with her mother, who she says became physical. In an Instagram post, the young woman alleges that Tori attempted to hack her mother online, and after the two exchanged a few words, Tori allegedly "hit,quot; her mother in the face.

"Felony drums! She was reserved. All for a petroleum jelly chapstick ”, writes the young woman. "She cut my line online demanding (to be) verified while my mother wasn't even done with her transaction. Bishh starts threatening my mother and they started exchanging words … then out of nowhere, she hits my mother in the expensive ".

It is unclear whether or not Tori has been charged with something, but a video posted by the alleged victim shows Tori's friend making some accusations. She says the woman hit her with a shopping cart and allegedly put her hands on him.

"Honey, your mom will also go to jail," he said. "She put her hands on me and hit me with the cart, it's on my camera."

She also hints that the woman is taking some kind of drug, and calls her "nutty."

Stay with us as the story unfolds, Roomies!