Top Grilled TV Bosses in Coronavirus – Deadline

Britain's top TV executives will be questioned about the coronavirus crisis during a series of Zoom live interviews that are part of the reimagined Edinburgh TV Festival online.

Starting April 27, festival creative director Stewart Clarke will meet with BBC content director Charlotte Moore, ITV television director Kevin Lygo, Channel 4 program director Ian Katz , the program director of Viacom International Media Networks in the United Kingdom, Ben Frow and Sky & # 39; s. managing director of content Zai Bennett.

UKTV Commissioning Director Richard Watsham and BBC Two Controller Patrick Holland will also participate in the interviews. Subsequently, interviews will be held with the heads of some of the UK's largest production companies, including All3Media, Fremantle and the Endemol Shine Group.

Interviews are free (you can register here). They will take place through the Zoom video call app and will be streamed live on YouTube, which is one of the festival's main sponsors. It follows the physical Edinburgh TV Festival, which takes place in August and was canceled earlier this month due to the global pandemic.

Clarke said: "We want to facilitate conversations that help people understand how the world of television is making its way through the current crisis."