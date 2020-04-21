Toni Braxton mentions her "husband,quot; and fans go wild with excitement

Toni Braxton shared a photo on her social media account featuring Babyface, and fans praise the stars. Look at the message that had everyone amazed.

‘Husband and musical husband! Genuine connection united by fate! "Toni captioned her post.

His followers appreciated the caption he wrote along with the photo and made sure to tell Toni this in the comments.

Someone said, "They should have had a real marriage," they were so good together, "and another follower posted this message:" That's what I said, but she still calls him brother. "

Another follower said: ‘Two of my favorite R,amp;B artists. Please make another album together! And another follower posted this: "Girl, I was waiting for this album to appear during battle too! "

Toni also made her fans laugh like there was no tomorrow with the following video she shared on her social media account:

‘I put on my glasses so we can listen! "Let's try this moment,quot; #teddyriley #babyface #versuz ", Toni subtitled in her post.

Someone said: Quién Who knew that my childhood idol could be so beautiful, so talented and so Petty at the same time! I LOVE IT, "and another follower posted this:" I can't wait to see you in the comments, my last crush. "

Many fans flooded Toni's IG comment section with all kinds of laughing emojis.

In other news, Toni released some new music, and this turned out to be really successful, and she made sure to offer her gratitude to everyone who supports her.

"THANKS RADIO for giving me my highest debut @ URBAN AC with the highest number of artist listings + # 1 MOST ADDED!" Toni captioned her post.

Fans and followers made sure to congratulate the singer in the comments and sent their best wishes.



