Tommy Dewey to star in Fox comedy pilot "Pivoting" – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Casual former student Tommy Dewey stars as a male character alongside Eliza Coupe in the Fox comedy pilot Pivoting, by writer Liz Astrof, Kapital Entertainment by Aaron Kaplan and Warner Bros TV.

Written by Astrof and directed by Tristram Shapeero, Pivoting Follow three women, Amy (Coupe), Jodie, and Sarah, after the death of their childhood best friend. Faced with the reality that life is short, in desperate attempts to find happiness, they make a series of impulsive, inadvisable and self-indulgent decisions, strengthening their bond by demonstrating that it is never too late to ruin your life.

Dewey will play Henry. Like the houses he builds as a private contractor, Henry can weather the storm that is his wife Amy (Coupe). During an argument while driving, Henry accidentally crashes in front of his local supermarket, which, surprisingly, works wonders for his sex life.

Astrof, who is currently writing a backup script for Pivoting executive producer with Shapeero and Kapital & # 39; s Kaplan and Dana Honor. WBTV and Kapital will co-produce with Fox Entertainment.

Dewey portrayed Alex Cole in Casual, which aired for four seasons on Hulu. He stars in the next independent film Wyrm based on the live action by Christopher Winterbauer without the same name, and on the independent drama by Marc Carlini She is in Portland in front of Francois Arnault. He was recently seen on the HBO’S season finale. Curb your enthusiasm and on Hulu Four Weddings and a Funeral adaptation. He is represented by The Kohner Agency and Industry Entertainment.