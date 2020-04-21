Tom Brady's transition to Florida Man is now complete when QB is kicked out of the public park

Tom Brady is adjusting to Florida life as he is already getting into trouble with the authorities.

Tampa Mayor Jane Casto shared a story Monday night about the Buccaneers' new quarterback, saying he was seen in a public park during the coronavirus pandemic. Due to this serious health problem, the park was closed to the public, and that includes people like Brady who were apparently exercising.

"You know that our parks are closed, and therefore many of our park staff patrol to make sure that people are not doing contact sports and things and saw a person working in one of our downtown parks "said Casto. "And she went to tell him that it was closed and that it was Tom Brady."

Casto said at the end of his story, "He has been seen," which some believed Brady was "quoted,quot; since the two words sound the same. But Greg Auman of Athletic cleared up the mayor actually meant "sighted,quot; and Brady has no official legal problem.

The official City of Tampa Twitter account couldn't resist giving Brady a light hit.

Brady was simply ordered to leave the park and stay home. The Bucs' quarterback reportedly bought Derek Jeter's former mansion, a 30,000-square-foot beachfront property. It's unclear if Brady has already moved in entirely, but that appears to be a decent enough place for Brady to stay in his future workouts.