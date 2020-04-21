Tom Brady was cited for violating lockout rules with outdoor exercise

WENN

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was beaten after he was seen breaking into a park that is closed amidst the coronavirus blockade.

American football superstar Tom brady was cited after he was seen working in a park that is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic

According to Tampa Bay Mayor Jane Castor, one of the park's staff members saw the 42-year-old athlete after he broke into the closed Florida facility to exercise.

She said the workers "saw an individual working in one of our downtown parks. She went to tell him that it was closed and that it was Tom Brady."

"He has been subpoenaed," Castor added, although it is unclear whether he actually received a fine.

Tom, who shares two children with the supermodel's wife Gisele Bundchen, is isolating himself in the area amid the public health crisis after he recently signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The parks in Tampa closed on April 17, 2020 and will remain closed until the end of the month.