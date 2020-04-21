Tiny Harris' daughter Zonnique Pullins explains why she supports her boyfriend, Bandhunata Izzy, after she revealed this daring life choice

In a new interview, Zonnique Pullins, who is the daughter of singer Tiny Harris and rapper T.I. – has decided to talk about his private life.

The singer and dancer, who is in full promotion mode for the new season of YOU. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustlerecently sat down with Hollywood life, where she talked about her rapper boyfriend, Bandhunata Izzy.

Tiny's adult daughter explained that she wanted him to be on the VH1 series, but he turned it down. According to Zonnique, her boyfriend is very independent and is determined to become a great MC on his own.

The young woman said that she actually applauds Bandhunata Izzy for this life choice. She revealed, "My boyfriend is a rapper, and he is an artist, so he doesn't want to come to our show and it seems like he's trying to get some kind of fame out of him." He never comes with me if I have to film. Then you probably won't see it. Honestly, it's like pulling teeth to try to get me on the show. But I actually like that too. My last boyfriend didn't mind being on the show and it was fine. But now my boyfriend says, "I don't want anyone to think that I'm trying to take away your influence."

Zonnique also confessed that she and Bandhunata Izzy are very committed to each other, and have taken the relationship to the next level by moving into a house together.

The singer stated that T.I. He still has his nose in his private life.

She revealed, "You know, this relationship is my most serious relationship as if I really lived with my boyfriend now and things like that. And my parents seem to really like my boyfriend. But the pops keep doing the same thing. He still has to take it outside to talk. for an hour or whatever. But I feel like my boyfriend is now like his partner. I feel like he sees a lot of his younger self in my boyfriend. So even though he likes it, like he's always looking sideways at him "

Ad

Fans are delighted with Zonnique, who is making great moves at such a young age.



Post views:

0 0