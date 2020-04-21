Tiger Kings Catches 64 Million Homes Globally for Netflix – Deadline

As streaming wars take it to the next level with Peacock and soon HBO Max on the battlefield, a growing Netflix revealed who's still the king, largely thanks to the success of Tiger King and Money's return. Heist.

In an investor letter released today for Streamer's Q1 earnings report led by Reed Hastings amid the coronavirus pandemic and widespread orders to stay home, the sordid saga of the now jailed Joe Exotic, big cats, betrayal was seen. and more for 64 million homes worldwide during its first month of launch. To give a global context, Tiger King's blockbuster number is slightly exceeded in the Season 4 release of the thriller La Casa de Papel AKA Money Heist, which released on April 3. The last eight episodes of Álex Pina created Spanish worldwide Hit has had 65 million homes, according to the investor letter that Netflix released after today's closing bell.

Detailing a huge subscriber surge from nearly 16 million to a global total of 183 million, Netflix is ​​certainly in solid shape in an economic environment that has seen giants like Disney wasting money and cutting workers. Still, after a few weeks of record jumps, Netflix shares were $ 433.83 when the market turned off the lights on Tuesday.

Today's news of the huge number of Tiger King follows a recent Nielsen report that on March 20, it released seven tantalizing series of episodes directed by Rebecca Chaikin and Eric Goode initially had 34.3 million unique viewers in its first 10 days of release. Regardless of his opinion on the merits of Tiger King, the private zoo's intrigue story also coincided with the COVID-19 crisis as he saw much of the world shut down and the small-screen audience skyrocketed globally.