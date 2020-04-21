This is how Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap made their daughter's birthday special

Varushka, the daughter of Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap, turned six years old yesterday. The crash, however, played spoilsport. The couple was unable to organize a party for the little girl. They also could not buy decorations and balloons to decorate the house. However, that didn't stop them from making their daughter feel special on her birthday.

Ayushmann and Tahira went out of their way to make Varushka's birthday memorable for her. They made the celebration super adorable with home decor. They used old newspapers, spare craft papers, white sheets of paper, cardboard and other materials available in the home to decorate their home.

In an interview, Ayushmann's wife, Tahira, said: "Initially, we tried to find vendors who could help us with items to decorate the house, but that didn't seem possible. So we decided to do these things on our own, and for the past few 10 days, we had spent a few hours a day on this. We didn't want Varushka to feel depressed on her birthday. Ayushmann played music to keep us entertained during the prep days. Some days, she sang great songs on the guitar and on others, she used her playlists. It was a lot of fun as it kept us all engaged and together. "

Tahira also added: “We lack the presence of other humans around us. It will only be us, but this birthday party will be memorable and special. I'm also planning a treasure hunt for the kids, so they can have fun. You have to find ways to adapt to situations. "

Well said Tahira!