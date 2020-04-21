The woman confronts her boyfriend on IG Live – she claims she abused her 12-year-old daughter!

A Florida woman broadcast a disturbing conversation live with her boyfriend, where the woman claims her boyfriend "abused,quot; her 12-year-old daughter.

Here is the video – the warning contains language and graphic content – TRIGGER WARNING

In the video, the woman claims the 12-year-old daughter told her mother that the boyfriend "touched her."

And the groom doesn't seem to deny the accusations. The man apologizes profusely for his alleged actions. And at one point, he tries to scream an apology to the preteen girl.

The mother criticizes her boyfriend for his alleged criminal actions, but seems not to want to call the police.

Instead of calling the police, the mom verbally and then physically angry attacked her boyfriend. After he finished, he kicked him out of his house.

The video, which is extremely disturbing, has now been viewed by more than 10,000,000 people on social media.

It is unclear whether he notified the police after the video was recorded.

MTO News contacted the local police department, who declined to comment on the video.

Here is the video – the warning contains language and graphic content – TRIGGER WARNING