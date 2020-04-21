The Weeknd regains the number 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with & # 39; Blinding Lights & # 39;

The & # 39; Toosie Slide & # 39; Drake, who debuted at number one, slips to second place while & # 39; The Box & # 39; Roddy Ricch remains in third place on the singles chart.

Up News Info –

Weekend has gotten another double on the US charts. USA when his hit "Blinding Lights" returns to number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

He swaps places with Duck, whose "Toosie Slide" debuted at number one last week, ending The Weeknd's two-week run at the top of the countdown.

The Canadian singer's last album, "After Hours," earned a fourth week atop the Billboard 200 on Sunday, April 19.

<br />

New pope Roddy Ricch"The Box" stays at three, ahead of Dua Lipa"Don't start now" and Doja Cat"Say Say", which completes the first five.