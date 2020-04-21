The US Air Force USA Select Raytheon to develop a new nuclear cruise missile – Defense Blog

US defense contractor Raytheon Technologies said Monday that its wholly owned subsidiary Raytheon Missiles & Defense was selected by the US Air Force. USA To develop next-generation nuclear cruise missiles launched into the air.

According to a statement released on April 20 by Raytheon, the US Air Force. USA He plans to continue Raytheon Missiles & Defense in the development of the Long-Range Standoff Weapon (LRSO), a strategic weapon that will replace the service's legacy. Missile.

"LRSO will be a critical contributor to the air-launched portion of the United States nuclear triad," said Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon Missiles and Defense. "Providing a modernized capability to the United States Air Force will strengthen our nation's deterrence posture."

The Air Force previously awarded two contracts for LRSO's Technology Maturity and Risk (TMRR) phase, one to Raytheon and the other to Lockheed Martin, in August 2017.

After a thorough evaluation of the contractor's programmatic and technical approach during TMRR's preliminary design reviews, the Air Force decided to focus on the Raytheon design.

"Our competitive phase of TMRR, which included both Lockheed Martin and Raytheon as prime contractors, allowed us to select a highly trusted design at this point in the acquisition process," said Maj. Gen. Shaun Morris, commander of the Nuclear Weapons Center. of the Air Force and executive officer of programs for strategic systems.

"And this early departure from a contractor is fully in line with the existing LRSO acquisition strategy, which included periodic reviews to evaluate contractor designs. Lockheed Martin has been an excellent contractor and partner throughout the TMRR effort and this turn towards Raytheon does not represent a lack of effort or commitment on his part. Lockheed Martin has supported the nuclear power company for decades and we continue to value its expertise in nuclear sensors and certification and warranty. ”

“This is not a downward selection per se; instead, we are reformulating our relationship with Lockheed Martin to focus on maturing specific technology that we believe will have future applicability to the final LRSO design or will reduce the overall risk of the program, "said Elizabeth Thorn, program manager for LRSO of AFNWC.

Communication is ongoing with prime contractors and an orderly shutdown process has begun at affected vendor and Lockheed Martin offices. Furthermore, inter-institutional stakeholders have been notified.

The LRSO office is developing plans to pivot to a single source environment. It is also exploring opportunities to redirect funds to critical areas and potentially move some activities to the TMRR phase currently scheduled for the Engineering Development and Manufacturing phase, including flight testing.

Resource reallocation efforts are underway, at the offices of the prime contractor and subcontractor, according to Thorn.

"I am confident in the ability of the program office to execute the next phase contract negotiations in a single source environment and maintain the timeline and affordability," Morris said. "We are committed to acquiring an affordable LRSO weapon system and we have exceptional cost and design insight into both contractors' strategies, due to our progress with acquisition reviews and cost capacity exchanges."

Morris reiterated that the reduction of a contractor in the TMRR phase is consistent with LRSO's acquisition strategy and different from last year's Boeing decision not to bid for the EMD contract for the Strategic Land Deterrent, another critical modernization effort at nuclear weapons of the Air Force.

The LRSO office, located at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is part of the AFNWC Air Capabilities Directorate. Headquartered in Kirtland AFB, AFNWC is responsible for synchronizing all aspects of nuclear material management on behalf of the Air Force Material Command, in direct support of the Air Force Global Strike Command. The center has more than 1,300 employees assigned to 18 locations worldwide.