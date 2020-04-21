The story behind the new A&E series: Up News Info

The show opens with a News Channel 11 news report from Hawkins County, Tennessee. "Bryan Lawson is charged with first-degree murder and reckless involvement in the death of his wife, Beth 'Chandra" Lawson, "explains the presenter." Police say a surveillance system in the home recorded Lawson shooting his wife. Investigators also said the video showed the couple in an argument before the shooting. The couple's young son was standing next to Chandra Lawson when they shot him. " Then we head to Lawson's attorney Larry Boyd's office, where the couple is playing their defense. What follows are front-row seats for the tortuous six-month route at Lawson's trial, where we met up with his family, entered the courtroom, and surprisingly viewed the CCTV footage mentioned in that Channel report. 11 news.

welcome to Accused: guilty or innocent?, the new A&E documentary series, which according to the producers is one of the first programs on American television to follow people accused of a serious crime from the moment they are charged, to the outcome of their case in a court of law. Justice. The series premieres on April 21 at 10 p.m. EST / PST and is made by British producer Brinkworth Films, which originally launched the show as The accused for the British network of ViacomCBS Channel 5 in 2017.

Executive producer Malcolm Brinkworth says A + E Networks contacted to order the tapes of the Channel 5 program. Soon after, his company was developing a full eight-part US series. Brinkworth Films invested time and money in compiling a "remarkably large database" of US defense attorneys. USA, through which he was able to identify and trace cases that could be important stories for the program.

Brinkworth ended up looking at 35 cases, many of which failed for a variety of reasons, including the collapse of the case. Those that did work, however, make a compelling list of human interest stories. Wife-killer Lawson opens the season, but subsequent episodes show a 23-year-old woman who is arrested for a malicious theft a decade after new evidence of fingerprints emerges, and a two-part special about an accused farmer. of murdering his mother.

Brinkworth explains that getting these people involved when they are going through one of the most traumatic events in their lives requires a lot of work. “Imagine it is you and you have been accused of something you passionately believe you are innocent of. The local press has been running stories about you, some of which may have even gone national. Your neighbors don't talk to you, you probably don't have a job because they fired you. Your family and friends ask you, did you really do this? Then he receives a phone call from his lawyer saying, "Hey, a television show has been in contact." That is the context around which they should ask the question, "he says.

"The trust involved is huge. You are going to be with them as they go through this whole experience. Some people think about it and don't think they can do it, some people say 'yes', but we or the network might say" no ", but it is something extraordinary. It's something we take incredibly seriously. "

The Lawson episode sets the tone for the series. There is no narrator, there is no quick editing, there is no sensationalization of the story. Instead, Lawson, his lawyer, and his family speak, bringing you to the mind of a man who shot his wife dead in his own living room. And what he finds, beyond that News Channel 11 report, is a complex man who had a complicated relationship with an abusive woman and her children. You discover the effort involved in obtaining evidence that is crucial to his defense and the contortions and soul searching he must go through when offered a guilty plea. Along the way, you'll see first-hand security footage that vividly captures the moments that led to his crime, and perhaps most surprising of all, the shooting itself. It is a time when no police drama can prepare you.

"It is incredibly powerful," says Brinkworth. “As expected, we took a lot of advice about it from our own attorney and A + E to determine the best way to use it or not. Also be aware of family, individual and lawyer sensitivities. It has huge ramifications for everyone involved. If there is a key piece of evidence, which is integral to the case and fundamental to the defense, then it seems absolutely appropriate that we look at it, appropriately in that context and in that light, and in Bryan's case, that CCTV video was fundamental to understand what happened that day and the defense he could make. "

It all adds up to what Brinkworth says is one of the most extraordinary shows he's ever been involved in. "If you look at the police dramas, or the facts, it's always the police or the prosecution. Where we believe this is different is when he is accused of a serious crime, his whole life is at stake. The consequences of being found Guilty people polarize everything around you, "he says." Each case has a lot at stake for the individual, each case has a lot at stake for the lawyers, the defense and the prosecution. And you are there every step of the way in a way that no one has ever done before. "