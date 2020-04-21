The sound of a shrimp snapping

Spring at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park in Northern California is often a natural symphony. Whistling streams, swollen from winter rains, and birds: robins, sparrows, beaks, woodpeckers, and hawks – trill and talk.

But in 2011, a year-long drought began. By spring 2015, a local stream had dried up and the valley was silent. "The park went from being an extremely vibrant habitat to one that was completely silent," said Bernie Krause, a soundscape ecologist who has been recording in the park since 1993. "Nothing sang, nothing sang, nothing moved." It's like he's dead. "

In the coming years, severe droughts are likely to become more common; As the water dries up, the bird song could disappear along with it. It is just one example of how climate change may be altering the planet's soundscapes, or "breaking the Earth's rhythm," as Dr. Krause and colleagues put it last year. Dr. Krause, who has accumulated more than 5,000 hours of natural recordings for his company, Wild Sanctuary, wrote the document with Jérôme Sueur, an ecoacoustic at the National Museum of Natural History in Paris in France, and Almo Farina, an ecologist at University. from Urbino in Italy.

Climate change will silence some species and push others into new habits and habitats, changing when and where they sing, whoop, whistle, bellow or dance. (In New York, various species of frogs now begin to croak almost two weeks earlier in the spring than they did a century ago.) It will also alter the sounds animals make, as well as how those vocalizations travel.