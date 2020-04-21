The sound of a shrimp snapping

Spring at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park in Northern California is often a natural symphony. Whistling streams, swollen from winter rains, and birds: robins, sparrows, beaks, woodpeckers, and hawks – trill and talk.
But in 2011, a year-long drought began. By spring 2015, a local stream had dried up and the valley was silent. "The park went from being an extremely vibrant habitat to one that was completely silent," said Bernie Krause, a soundscape ecologist who has been recording in the park since 1993. "Nothing sang, nothing sang, nothing moved." It's like he's dead. "
In the coming years, severe droughts are likely to become more common; As the water dries up, the bird song could disappear along with it. It is just one example of how climate change may be altering the planet's soundscapes, or "breaking the Earth's rhythm," as Dr. Krause and colleagues put it last year. Dr. Krause, who has accumulated more than 5,000 hours of natural recordings for his company, Wild Sanctuary, wrote the document with Jérôme Sueur, an ecoacoustic at the National Museum of Natural History in Paris in France, and Almo Farina, an ecologist at University. from Urbino in Italy.
Climate change will silence some species and push others into new habits and habitats, changing when and where they sing, whoop, whistle, bellow or dance. (In New York, various species of frogs now begin to croak almost two weeks earlier in the spring than they did a century ago.) It will also alter the sounds animals make, as well as how those vocalizations travel.
These changes could make it harder for wild creatures to attract mates, avoid predators, and stay oriented, as well as force them to expend more energy to make themselves heard. They are also an audible symptom of ecosystems that are not doing well. Dr. Krause said: "When a habitat is under stress, or has been transformed by human effort in some way and is not healthy, it shows in your voice."
Here are five ways that changing weather can modify animals' acoustic behavior and remix the planet's natural soundtracks.
Frog calls decrease
In the mid-1980s, Peter Narins, a neuroethologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, observed that coqui frogs that lived in Puerto Rico's Luquillo Mountains were different based on altitude. The further up the mountain he traveled, the colder the air became and the larger the frogs grew. And calls from male frogs, which use a two-note chirp to defend territory and attract mates, varied accordingly.
"The calls from the little boys at the bottom of the mountain were sharp, fast, a little squeaky," said Dr. Narins. "And as you went up the mountain, they got lower and lower, and got longer and longer, and produced them more and more slowly."
Since then, local temperatures have increased, and when Dr. Narins returned to the mountains in 2006, he discovered that At each altitude, frogs were smaller and his songs were shorter and sharper. That could be because the little frogs went up the mountains in search of colder climates. But it is also possible that the frogs are shrinking; According to research, many species get smaller as temperatures rise, and climate change is likely to reduce the body size of numerous animals.
If the trend continues, calls for male coqui frogs could be 17 percent shorter, and up to 12 percent higher in frequency, by the end of the century. Unless the tuning of the inner ear changes in tandem, females may not be able to hear or find potential mates. "If that happens, that could be disastrous," said Dr. Narins.
Shrimp skewers soften
Biting prawns are some of the loudest creatures in the ocean. By quickly closing their large claws, the animals make clicks, cracks, and bursts loud enough to stun prey and subdue them.
But ocean acidification, which occurs when seawater absorbs increasing levels of carbon dioxide, could soften your snapshots. In studies conducted both in the laboratory and in several underwater vents that naturally release carbon dioxide, researchers at the University of Adelaide in Australia found that shrimp break less frequently and at lower volumes when the water becomes more acidic.
The lower pH does not appear to physically harm the shrimp; rather, it simply alters their behavior, perhaps by acting directly on their nervous systems. "It's not that ocean acidification completely takes away their ability to take strong snapshots," said Ivan Nagelkerken, a marine biologist who led the study. "They can still do that, but essentially they don't want to do it anymore."
Ocean acidification is also likely to damage many of the shrimp habitats, including coral reefs and seaweed forests, and could reduce their number, leading to further sound drop. Many marine organisms, especially fish larvae, rely on the sound of shrimp as they navigate to suitable habitats; If the shrimp are silent, they may have trouble finding their way.
Whales go down
Throughout the world, whale songs are deepening. the The frequency of blue whale calls, for example, has dropped as much as 31 percent since the 1960s. (The lower the frequency of a sound, the lower its perceived pitch).
The cause of these deeper whale songs remains a mystery, but some scientists have suggested that the tone of the whale calls may be related to their volume. "We believe that, due to some mechanical limitations, if the whale is singing less loudly, it will most likely decrease the ringtone," said Emmanuelle Leroy, a bioacoustic at the University of New South Wales in Australia.
So today's whales may simply be singing more softly than their ancestors. That could be because whale trade bans have increased the number of cetaceans in the sea, allowing whales to find mates. without yelling But ocean acidification can also play a role. "In more acidic water, low-frequency sounds will spread more," said Dr. Leroy. "If whale calls spread better, they don't have to sing that loud."
Dr. Leroy and colleagues have also observed that Antarctic blue whales Temporarily increase your call frequency in the summer, perhaps so they can be heard above the loud crunches produced by the disintegration of the icebergs. This seasonal variation is natural, but if climate change increases the noise emanating from warming icebergs, whales may have to raise their voices even further in the summer.
The birds rise
Birds of northern Denmark move skyward. In the spring of 2010, they sang from positions Almost four feet above the ground than in the late 1980s, Anders Moller, an ecologist at the French National Center for Scientific Research, discovered.
Dr. Moller suspects that climatic changes in vegetation may be responsible. In the past few decades, spring and summer temperatures in the region have risen 20 percent and rainfall increased 30 percent, he found, and other research has shown that spring is coming earlier than it used to be in much of Europe. .
Foliage can interfere with the transmission of birdsong. If the trees are defoliating earlier, or the vegetation is denser, the birds may seek higher posts to avoid this interference, Dr. Moller suggested. He found that species that reproduce in the forest increased their singing height more than those that mate in more open habitats, such as grasslands.
But sitting higher in the trees could also have costs. "A bird that feels more exposed will be at greater risk of being caught by a sparrow hawk," said Dr. Moller.
Extreme weather muffles calls
Climate change will bring extreme weather, including more frequent and intense storms, to many places on the planet. This increase in wind and rain could drown animal calls.
In one study, researchers found that on a dry night, a distant owl's call is audible A geographic area that is 69 times larger than on a night with heavy rain. Birds seem to adjust their behavior accordingly; Fewer than 15 percent of wild owl pairs hooted on rainy nights, while more than 80 percent resorted to dry ones. "The difference is so strong between dry and rainy conditions that it is impossible to compensate," said Thierry Lengagne, a behavioral ecologist at the University of Lyon and the French National Center for Scientific Research, and author of the study.
King penguins, who rely on acoustic signals to find their mates and chicks in crowded colonies, Dr. Lengagne discovered in another investigation a different strategy for managing inclement weather. When the wind is strong, the birds make more calls and remove them by adding additional syllables. However, even with these settings, penguins cannot completely counter noise, and it takes them longer to find their mates when the wind is howling.
"Noise decreases the ability of animals to discriminate information," said Dr. Lengagne.
(I like the Science Times page on Facebook. The | Sign up for the Science Times Bulletin.)