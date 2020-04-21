The secret life of the American teenager: where are the stars now

If you wonder what is the cast of the The Secret Life of the American Teenager Until now, you have come to the right place.
You can meet her from Big Little Lies or The fault in our stars depending on what you like but Shailene Woodley first starred in the ABC Family show.
From creators of Seventh skyWe also received this 2008 drama about the ways teen pregnancy affected the lives of close friends and family. In a recent interview with BustleWoodley talked about his time on the series. "I can only speak (about my characters' sex lives) through my experience with sex," Woodley shared. "When I signed up for Secret Life, I read (three) episodes and signed a six-year contract. (Those episodes) everyone came home. I had friends in high school who were pregnant. It felt like everything I wanted to be. world ".
He also added that at that time he found himself struggling to agree with the show's message.
"There were many things that were written in the scripts that not only me, but much of the cast, did not agree," he continued. "There were driven belief systems that were different from mine. However, legally I was stuck there. To this day it is one of the most difficult things I have had to do. So being in Secret Life prompted me to be more vocal about my own belief systems. "
The show also starred France Raisa, Daren Kagasoff, Megan Park, Molly Ringwald and Greg Finley-Just to name a few.
Almost seven years have passed since Woodley starred The Secret Life of the American TeenagerWondering where the rest of the cast are now?
Shailene Woodley
The actress was just 16 years old when she had her big break playing Amy Juergens, a teenager whose unintended pregnancy causes shock waves in her high school. Shailene, now 28, has been promoted to the Hollywood A list, and recently starred on HBO. Big Little Lies. The Golden Globes, Emmys, and SAG Awards have honored Shailene with multiple nominations over the years.
Daren Kagasoff
Daren, 32, became an instant teen heartthrob thanks to his acting as Ricky Underwood, a popular resident boy and father of Amy's baby. Since moving from the ABC Family series, the actor has appeared on several television shows, including those on NBC. The village. And if you're interested in Daren's shirtless selfies, we recommend following her Instagram.
Megan Park
These days, the Canadian actress, who played Grace Bowman, is succeeding behind the camera. He has directed music videos for Billie eilish and Gucci mane, was recognized at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival and is set to make her film directorial debut with The consequences. Megan, 33, married the singer Tyler Hilton in 2015, and just a few months ago they welcomed their first child together, a girl named Winnie!
Ken Baumann
After saying goodbye to the years he spent playing Ben Boykewich, the 30-year-old went on to another passion. Baumann is the author of several fiction and nonfiction books, and in 2018 he was awarded a scholarship at St. John & # 39; s College in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He is married to the actress Aviva Farber, whose best known for his role in Very bad.
France Raisa
Following his time on Secret Life like Adrian Lee, the 31-year-old got a starring role in Freeform & # 39; s Grown-ish. In 2017, France made headlines after donating a kidney to a close friend. Selena Gomez. It was recently romantically linked to Chris Adkins.
Greg Finley
After dedicating the first years of his career to playing Jack Pappas, the actor went on to play guest roles on shows like Cross star, iZombie and The flash. According to 35-year-old IMDb, Finley has several projects underway.
Renee Olstead
In addition to her role as Madison Cooperstein, the 30-year-old actress is best known for starring on CBS & # 39; Still stands. He continues to keep fans updated on his latest efforts, including new music and modeling concerts, on Instagram.
Allen Evangelist
After his time as Henry Miller, the actor went on to appear in Brooklyn nine nine and the 2015 movie Almanac Project. According to the 38-year-old Instagram, Allen is now married and has two children.
Camille Winbush
The 30-year-old actress, who played Lauren Treacy in Secret Life, still continues to act on smaller projects and remains close with France and Renee.
