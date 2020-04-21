The secret life of the American teenager: where are the stars now

If you wonder what is the cast of the The Secret Life of the American Teenager Until now, you have come to the right place.

You can meet her from Big Little Lies or The fault in our stars depending on what you like but Shailene Woodley first starred in the ABC Family show.

From creators of Seventh skyWe also received this 2008 drama about the ways teen pregnancy affected the lives of close friends and family. In a recent interview with BustleWoodley talked about his time on the series. "I can only speak (about my characters' sex lives) through my experience with sex," Woodley shared. "When I signed up for Secret Life, I read (three) episodes and signed a six-year contract. (Those episodes) everyone came home. I had friends in high school who were pregnant. It felt like everything I wanted to be. world ".

He also added that at that time he found himself struggling to agree with the show's message.

"There were many things that were written in the scripts that not only me, but much of the cast, did not agree," he continued. "There were driven belief systems that were different from mine. However, legally I was stuck there. To this day it is one of the most difficult things I have had to do. So being in Secret Life prompted me to be more vocal about my own belief systems. "

The show also starred France Raisa, Daren Kagasoff, Megan Park, Molly Ringwald and Greg Finley-Just to name a few.