The Rock has been quarantined at his gigantic home gym and honestly this is exactly what I want for him

It's like a mini Planet Fitness or something.
My absolute * favorite * part of being secluded inside my two-bedroom apartment is seeing how fabulous our famous friends live!
We have seen Drake's large basketball court.
We have seen Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez & # 39; Parasite-esque purple.
And Jimmy Fallon has a living room slide. A slide!
So, like all human beans, the Rock has been isolated.
He's been spending time making question-and-answer videos.
Mainly they have been in his gym.
Its gigantic private gym.
It's like a mini Planet Fitness or something.
I did some research * and found out that he calls it "Iron Paradise,quot;.
Basically it's a big ass wedding store with a retractable roof.
And honestly, out of all the celebrity houses we've seen, I'm looking forward to this and want this for The Rock!
He's not even flaunting it, and I'm not even angry!
In conclusion, here is a screenshot I took of his legs because he was like "whoa, they are big,quot;.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!