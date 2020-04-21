The revelation of the Patriots uniform had a crucial mistake: they wore the wrong pants

The Patriots revealed their new uniforms on Monday, which were practically identical to the Color Rush uniforms the team had been wearing.

"What was previously known as the Patriots' alternate uniform has been promoted to the team's primary of origin, and a completely new version has been unveiled for away games," explains a story from Patriots.com. "The blue-on-blue home uniforms made their debut in 2016 under the NFL's Color Rush campaign, and although the league discontinued Color Rush prior to the 2018 season, the uniforms remained the team's alternate uniform until 2019."

The statement also says, "The blue pants will remain the same for both uniforms." This was true of the team's launch of the uniforms. In the photos published through Instagram, we can say that the pants legs look the same as the pants worn by the players last season.

The pants have a thick white stripe bordered by a red outline.

But then something interesting happened. Patriots running back James White shared a photo of himself wearing the new uniform, and there was a clear difference in the pants. White's pants featured a much thinner white stripe and a thicker red stripe than what New England released in their promotional photos.

Paul Lukas of Uni Watch was able to confirm that the pants White is wearing are the correct version, and the ones posted in the promotional photos were incorrect. And the Patriots photo gallery has now removed any direct photos of the fringe on the pants.

A rather minor difference, of course, but it is interesting that New England has not put on the wrong pants in its official presentation.