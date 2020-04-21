The leaked Apple iPhone 12 design is impressive, and this is our best look yet: BGR

Apple's revised iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro designs were leaked even before the iPhone 11 was announced last year, thanks to information from the most trusted Apple filter in the business.

While most of what he reported on the iPhone 12 series in those early months is still believed to be true, there are some plans that have seemingly changed since then.

We now have what is believed to be a clear picture of Apple's final iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro designs, and the renderings that have appeared in a new video on YouTube will probably give us our best look.

It is not yet clear what kind of supply shortage Apple will face, but it seems increasingly likely that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro series phones are on track to launch in time next September. Things could certainly change, especially if the Trump administration gets away with it and hurries things up in an effort to reopen nonessential businesses and make order shelters easier. If that happens in May, there is no doubt that we are expecting a massive second wave of new coronavirus infections.

If there is a second big wave of COVID-19 infections, we could certainly see Apple change its plans and delay the launch of iPhone 12. However, if efforts to reopen are delayed a bit, we could see things begin to normalize. in late summer. Apple still surely won't host its regular September in-person press conference anyway and will instead opt for a virtual event to present the iPhone 12 series as what the company is doing for WWDC 2020. And when Apple finally reveals its new iPhone 12 models later this year, we're pretty sure they will look almost exactly like what you are about to see in the following YouTube video.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo is by far the most accurate source of information on unpublished Apple products. Are you wrong from time to time? Sure, but more of his "inaccuracies,quot; have a fairly simple explanation: He gets information as soon as plans can change before the products in question are finally announced.

In the case of the iPhone 12 series, most of Apple's plans have not changed. Kuo said Apple will launch four new iPhone 12 models in 2020 that will feature a modernized iPhone 5 design, and that indeed appears to be the case. He said two will be iPhone 12 phones with dual-lens rear cameras, while the other two will be iPhone 12 Pro models with triple-lens rear cameras that will also add a new time-of-flight (ToF) sensor. That also appears to be correct for the most part, but it looks like iPhone 12 Pro models will end up getting the new LIDAR sensor from revamped iPad Pro tablets released earlier this year.

The image above is a capture from a video made by YouTuber EverythingApplePro. The video is basically a rundown of many other reports surrounding the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, and includes a ton of different versions of Apple's next-generation iPhones based on leaks and rumors. Some of the renders mentioned are different from others, but the previous one could well be as close to reality as we've seen so far when it comes to the design of Apple's iPhone 12 Pro.

You can see a much smaller notch on the front of the iPhone 12 Pro in the photo above, in line with the rumors, and you can also see the new triple-lens camera setup on the back with the iPad Pro's LIDAR sensor. located at the bottom-right corner. The area around the camera lenses within the large square camera "bump,quot; is expected to match color rather than black, as in the iPhone 11 series. Other than that, however, the rendering may very well to be perfect.

If everything goes according to plan, the two new Apple iPhone 12 models and two new iPhone 12 Pro models should be unveiled in early September before launch in the second half of the month. In the meantime, check out the EverythingApplePro video below.