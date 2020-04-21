The iPad is still an iPad, even with a magic keyboard.

I am writing this newsletter for you on the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. I used to be unable to write the newsletter with my iPad; Unfortunately, my process involves dealing directly with the HTML code because my newsletter provider has not deemed it appropriate to update their version of the CKEditor WYSIWYG since 2014. Now I can, and I think The reason is interesting for anyone who wants to push their iPad to do more.

No, the Magic Keyboard has not magically solved these problems. Instead, it has done things that the iPad already does better. The iPad with iPadOS is still the most enjoyable computer I use to the point where I need to do something complicated, at which point it turns into something completely different.

On a traditional computer, solving a complicated problem is a matter of searching the Internet until you discover a new skill or find a solution. It may be beyond your abilities, but you rarely stop cold.

On the iPad, the first step is not necessarily to look for the solution itself, but to see if even permitted to do what you need to do. For me, it was inspecting the HTML source code for particular elements on a web page, which Safari won't let you do.

Some of you are reading the sentence above and scoff that I ever ask an iPad to do such a thing. Others ask why not just change the newsletter provider or find some other solution that avoids this limitation.

All points valid, but I am stubborn. I have a process that works in Windows, another one for macOS and another one in ChromeOS. I wasn't going to let the iPad beat me.

But more to the point, Apple he is stubborn, both good and bad. Stubbornly refusing to copy everything I think I want from a desktop operating system means that the iPad will not be used as a desktop operating system (which is what happens with Surface).

On the other hand, sometimes that stubbornness means it's hard to know if the iPad will let you do something advanced in the first place. There are rules against applications that execute certain types of code, for example, which makes it a challenging device for app developers to use. Was my HTML problem one of those types of problems, or was it something that Apple had not yet managed to add, such as when it added support for USB drives?

Apple is rolling out new iPads with cool Lidar features and shiny new cases and all I want is an iPad with a proper case where I can run homebrew, docker, python, cron and the like jobs. – Jon Soini (@soini) March 18, 2020

I think the answer could be both? It turns out that there is a shortcut to Siri, the system to automate certain tasks on the iPad, which allows you to take the source code. From there, it was a matter of teaching me some Siri shortcut methods and then a lot of trial and error. I think hiding what is a core browser feature on any other platform within the iPad macro app is crazy, but at least it worked.

What does all this have to do with the Magic Keyboard? Simply this: I think a lot of the backlog for him and his trackpad is actually backlog to see if the iPad can finally be made to do things it still has a hard time doing today.

Yesterday I reviewed the Magic Keyboard and I think it is incredibly well done. The trackpad has made text manipulation ten times easier than before, which in turn has made the iPad Pro much more useful to me in situations where I would like to use it as a laptop.

But I never expected the Magic Keyboard … to magically remove some of the limitations I've come across on the iPad, and neither should you. Sometimes new hardware, even if it has new features like a trackpad, doesn't unlock new features. Instead, it can make your experience a little less annoying.

As I pointed out in the review, I think Apple could have made different design choices that could have helped the Magic Keyboard make plus than making using iPad as a laptop more enjoyable. I think it makes a better keyboard dock than a mobile keyboard case.

For $ 299 or $ 349, I think you should get a lot more than just a keyboard dock. I would like to say that another company will come and offer something more versatile for a lower price, but I don't hold my breath. The lack of third-party iPad Pro accessories that take advantage of the Smart Connector remains one of the weird mysteries in consumer technology, one that I think will never be solved.

Gadget news

┏ Microsoft prepares to launch Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2. If these reports work, it could mean that Microsoft wants to take on the MacBook Pro even more directly for the professional market.

┏ HP's redesigned Envy laptops follow the example of the excellent Specter x360.

┏ Samsung's Galaxy S10 Lite will launch in the United States on April 17 for $ 650. This looks … well, this looks less good in the wake of the iPhone SE announcement.

┏ Apple is tweaking how MacBooks are charged to extend battery life. I love this because it lets me know what the symbols mean, my favorite hobby. Now, the full battery icon in the menu bar does not mean that your battery has "the maximum possible charge,quot;, but rather "the maximum charge that is least likely to harm the longevity of your MacBook, based on your computer's best interpretation of her recent load and habit habits. " What amuses me is that I don't think the second is more complicated than the first, because it is semiotic. I would explain, but my boss Nilay would take the newsletter if she continued.

┏ LG teases the new 5G Velvet camera phone "rain drop,quot;.

Comments

┏ The new Moto G Stylus and G Power are surprisingly expert camera phones. Cameron Faulkner is impressed with the cameras in his review. At $ 250, you would expect much worse.

┏ LG V60 Dual Screen review: V for versatility. Chris Welch reviews LG's flagship. There really are a lot of unique things you can do here: headphone jack! Dual screen! Stylus support! It's a priority list that other phone manufacturers ignore, if perhaps because those features don't sell phones. But Welch says this has stellar battery life (at the cost of display quality), and battery life is definitely a good way to sell phones.

More from The Verge

┏ Fandango just bought Vudu from Walmart to better compete against Amazon, iTunes. Walmart has not been the best administrator, but it also allowed Vudu to find its niche with premium video quality. Sincerely hoping that Fandango and its parent company (which, according to the disclosure, has invested in our parent company) do not ruin this.

┏ Offshore drilling has dug a deeper hole from the Deepwater Horizon. On the tenth anniversary of the spill, Justine Calma analyzes the current status of offshore drilling:

Drilling to new depths unlocks untapped oil reserves and has become easier with newer technologies. But those opportunities come with greater dangers and less margin for error, experts say. The edge. "The Deepwater Horizon lesson is (that) at the same time that the technology for extraction was progressing very quickly; I mean, it is really amazing what they have been able to do: the technology for security was delayed," says Donald Boesch, president emeritus. from the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Sciences.

┏ Low fidelity quarantine rates are booming on YouTube. Julia Alexander observes an upward trend right now:

"Without a dedicated workspace, people have a hard time getting into a flow and are easily distracted, especially when surrounded by distractions at home," Pritchard said. "The sudden growth in low-fidelity live broadcasts, in my opinion, is clearly representative of that fight and people looking to find the means to return to a productive workflow and really focus on the tasks at hand."

┏ How engineers operate deep space probes, Martian rovers, and satellites from their homes. Imagine running NASA projects from a chat app like Slack. It must be a nightmare! Loren Grush discusses how they do it:

Now, that whole routine has moved online. She says she has about 15 to 20 chat rooms open to all mobile engineers and planners, not to mention teleconferencing with scientists across the country. "The intensity level has increased because you're always looking at things," says Bridge. "I'm not exercising anymore," he jokes. "I used to walk and now I'm looking at a computer station for hours without moving."

┏ Microsoft Launches "Plasma Bot,quot; to Recruit Recovered COVID-19 Patients to Help Treat the Sick.

┏ Sewer systems are a window to the coronavirus pandemic. This Nicole Wetsman story is good shit.