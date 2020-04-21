The Indian government, Google, the US Senate. USA And 10 others who have issued a "security advisory,quot; for the Zoom video conferencing application

With more than 200 million users worldwide, Focus video conference application It has surely emerged as one of the biggest success stories of the coronavirus pandemic. The continuous blockade that several countries in the world are in has made video conferencing applications immensely popular. The main attractions of the Zoom application are the ease of use, it allows 100 people to chat simultaneously and yes, it is free for the first 40 minutes. But what makes the app attractive also puts users at risk. There is no doubt that some of the larger organizations like Google, Apple, NASA have restricted the use of Zoom by their employees.

Also in India, the Home Office (MHA) has issued security notices to people about the app. Furthermore, its use is prohibited for official meetings. These are some of the larger organizations and institutions that consider Zoom unsafe to use due to data security concerns …