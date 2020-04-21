The demons reportedly interviewed Gerard Gallant months after the parody account said he was hired.

The 2019-20 NHL season could be on hiatus, but hockey operations have not stopped. According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the New Jersey Devils have started their search for coaches in earnest, including the interview with former Las Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant, the same job he was "hired for,quot; "in January.

Devils then general manager Ray Shero fired John Hynes on Dec. 3 and called assistant Alain Nasreddine to take over as interim coach. Nasreddine has led the team to a 19-16-8 record and, according to LeBrun, has a real shot at keeping the job.

Just over a month after Hynes was fired, Vegas fired Gallant on January 15 after 2 1/2 seasons in charge. His tenure included two playoff appearances, a Pacific Division title and the 2017-18 Western Conference championship.

Two weeks after that, on January 30, a parody Twitter account sent out a bogus Devils press release announcing Gallant's hiring as head coach.

The "press release,quot; also said that Gallant's assistants would be Nasreddine, Patrik Elias and Scott Stevens. The tweet even included a graphic of Gallant being welcome to the team.

However, a link in the tweet led readers to a page that said, "Nah jk (sic), this team is a real joke."

The tweet misled some members of the media and was even picked up by a Las Vegas television station.

So a Devils parody account tricked a group of media people on Twitter with this news, but this Las Vegas affiliate CBS reeeeeallllly bit the hook.

Fast forward to April, and things seem to have closed the loop. Last week, the Devils' acting general manager Tom Fitzgerald told Sporting News In a conference call with reporters, he and Nasreddine are not concerned about the uncertainty of having provisional labels during the season break.

"I'm just doing the job of the general manager. Alain Nasreddine is doing the job of head coach until they tell me otherwise. For me personally, I can only talk about what my day-to-day is like," Fitzgerald said. "There is constant communication that I have with the organization as general manager, so it doesn't even cross my mind what happens if I don't think it would do the organization justice if I considered it as the glass is half full and he said : "I really don't want to do this, I don't want to make these phone calls." I really don't want to do that. "

Now, it turns out that Gallant could actually be replacing Nasreddine.