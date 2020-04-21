The coach of & # 39; Rey Tigre & # 39; Doc Antle fears for his life after receiving & # 39; 50 death threats every day & # 39;

Netflix

The big cat trainer featured in & # 39; Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness & # 39; He claims that he started sleeping with his gun after receiving numerous death threats.

Up News Info –

"Tiger king"star Doc Antle He began sleeping with an AK-47 after receiving up to 50 death threats a day after the success of the shocking Netflix series.

The characteristics of 60 years in "Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness"with the zoo keeper Exotic Joe – who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for conspiring to kill an animal rights activist Carole Baskin and other wildlife violations.

Speaking to the British newspaper Daily Mirror, Doc revealed that he is armed even while sleeping, as he is concerned that activists will kill him.

Explaining that he walks with a "pistol in his pocket and another in his glove compartment," he insisted: "My life is threatened every day, from one to 50 times."

"People say they want to kill me, they are going to catch me. I don't know where the next madwoman will go."

Big cat trainer, real name Mahamayavi Bhagavan Antle, added that due to threats, he now walks with a small gun in his pocket at all times, and blames Carole's defamation for the backlash.

"The salacious madness he's written, all the things he said I'm this evil guy," he said. "People think there is something there."

The show became an instant hit with fans last month, March 2020, reaching an American television audience. USA Out of 34.3 million unique viewers in the first 10 days of launch, according to Nielsen's estimates.

Various spin-offs, a reported movie, a television series starring "Saturday night live"star Kate McKinnon, and a sequel to the Investigation Discovery channel is said to be in progress.