The closure of the coronavirus puts Taraji P. Henson in the dark about how the & # 39; Empire & # 39; will end

Taraji P. Henson you have no idea how the final season of "Empire"It will end, after the cast and crew were forced to close the set midway through the penultimate episode.

The actress, who plays Cookie Lyon in the television drama, admits she knew exactly how the series would end until the producers decided to work with what they had when the coronavirus forced them to close the set last month (March).

"We were scheduled to do 20 episodes and … we were in the middle of episode 19 when it all closed," she says. "The conversation"," so I used to know how the show was going to end, but they are going to do some cinematic magic in the editing room. "

"They will take all the images they already have and they will come to some kind of ending and I know it will be incredibly brilliant."

Taraji admits that the worst of the closure is that he never had the opportunity to say goodbye to the cast and crew.

"I bought them amazing Letterman sweaters, that's my gift to them, because it was our last year," she adds, "and I'm really heartbroken and I love playing Santa … and I'm not there to do it." "

"They will get them, but it is not the way I wanted to deliver them."