The Chargers' new uniforms are here, and they're almost perfect.

How is greatness improved? Nike and the Chargers may have an answer.

The Chargers unveiled their new kits for the 2020 season on Tuesday. They are, in a word, perfect.

There are countless color combinations and combinations to match your palette, including the traditional powder blues to be worn for home games, a white top to be worn for away games, along with a selection of white pants or gold, and two different shades of dark blue as alternate or Color Rush uniforms.

Another great change for uniforms: the beam extends through the helmet and now features player numbers again, a staple of uniforms from previous years. The numbers have also been updated, so they take up more space at the front and back of the uniform. Create a more complete look overall.

Overall, these could be the best Nike NFL uniform redesigns. They have a strong case for first place, especially considering some of the failed redesigns from other teams along the way. Six teams this offseason have already received updates, both minor and major. The Rams are the last remaining team to introduce a new uniform. That is expected sometime in May.

Twitter, of course, is always ready to offer constructive comments on these things. This is what the Tweet machine said: