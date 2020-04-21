The cast of the Virgin's suicides, then and now

The last "stone fox,quot;, a 16-year-old Dunst was already one of the best actresses of her generation when she played the restless and irresistible Lux, and the star explained: "I was nervous. It was my first role that was more of a thing & # 39; sexy & # 39; ".

That same year, Dunst had great commercial success with Go ahead before helping start the trend for the 2002 superhero movie starring Mary Jane Watson Spiderman, returning for the two sequels. In 2006, he rejoined with Coppola to Marie Antoinette and again in 2017 for The deceivedand has starred in movies like Melancholy, on the way and Hidden Figures

Dunst transitioned to television in 2015, starring in the second season of FX. Fargo, earning nominations at the Emmys and the Golden Globes, and topped Showtime & # 39; s On becoming a god in Central Florida, earning another Globe nomination.

Dunst has had several high-profile romances, including a two-year relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal (Never forget the pictures of the salad), and Garrett Hedlund. In 2016, he began dating his Fargo co-star Jesse Plemons, and the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Ennis, in 2018.