The cast of "Friends" offers tickets to HBO Max Reunion Special to benefit charity – Deadline

Lucky fans of friends They'll get a chance to attend the upcoming special gathering for the iconic NBC sitcom, and get a coffee in Central Perk with the cast!

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer took to Instagram to announce that they will join the All In Challenge and offer six tickets for the recording.

"We are very excited to join the All In Challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time," Aniston wrote on Instagram. "We invite you and five of your friends to join the six on stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the recording of our @HBOMAX meeting, as we look back at the show and celebrate all the fun we had … and get the full Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour. "

She added: "I can't wait to meet and hug them when this is all over. Until then, keep Facetiming, calls, DMing and text messages to your friends and family. We have to be connected."

This is part of the All In Challenge that has brought together celebrities, athletes, and sports leagues to raise funds for those in need, including the elderly, children, and frontline heroes. The cast of friends they are not the only ones participating in the initiative. Madonna, Russell Wilson and Ciara, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ryan Reynolds have also been in the ring for the charity that benefits various organizations, including the United States Food Fund, which provides people with reliable access to food during the coronavirus pandemic.