The Bold Type Season 4B gets a release date and teaser

The bold type It won't leave us hanging for much longer.

ME! The news may officially announce that Freeform's stylish best friends will return for the second half of the fourth season on Thursday, June 11 at 10 p.m., and you can get a small sneak peek with a presentation by Katie Stevens, Aisha Deeand Meghann Fahy in the introduction above.

The first half of the season ended in March with Sutton and Richard's wedding, along with some major changes for the three girls. Sutton has now been promoted to a stylist, meaning she and Richard will continue to be long distance, while Kat lost her job at Scarlet after facing the boss. Meanwhile, Jane ended things with her boyfriend after learning that he cheated on her and continued with her double mastectomy.