The best Hollywood movies of this decade with magicians

We can all do a little magic these days, locked up since we are 24 hours a day, 7 days a week inside our homes to avoid being infected with the coronavirus. Hollywood has been making movies about magicians since time immemorial. Some of the early films used stop motion animation to duplicate the effects of stage magicians. Some say that movies have diluted wizards' aura by using a different bag of tricks, they can reproduce the same results. Others believe that movies about magic have helped revive an ancient art. We present you a list of some of the best movies with magicians that have come out of Hollywood in recent times.

The Illusionist (2006)

The Illusionist, directed by Neil Burger and starring Edward Norton, Paul Giamatti, and Jessica Biel, is a vintage romance with a magician, who uses his art to bond with the woman he loves. It is loosely based on the Steven Millhauser story Eisenheim the Illusionist. T Eisenheim (Edward Norton) is a magician in early-century Vienna. He falls in love with Sophie, the Duchess von Teschen, played by Jessica Biel. She is expected to marry Crown Prince Leopold (Rufus Sewell), who allegedly murdered a former lover. Sophie is found murdered one day and during a show, Eisenheim presents her spirit to the audience. The spirit signals that someone in the audience is his murderer. The police warn him not to repeat the act, but he does it again. When the police come to arrest him, he has proven himself to be a spirit. The film was a critical and commercial success and Nortan's performance was highly appreciated.

The Prestige (2006)

Appearing in the same year as The Illusionist, it overshadowed the previous film both in its portrayal of magic and for its better dramatic content. Directed by Christopher Nolan, it is based on Christopher Priest's 1995 novel of the same name. Robert Angier and Alfred Borden are rival theater magicians in London in the late 19th century. Obsessed with creating the best illusion on stage, they develop a bitter rivalry, leading to tragic results for both of them. The twists and turns of the narrative will keep you guessing until the end. And you won't believe your eyes even when you see the truth. The climax is going to give an emotional blow that will surely leave you gutted. The film was both a tribute to the golden age of magic and an artist's dedication to his craft. Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale, who played Angier and Borden respectively, received high praise for their performance.

Oz the great and powerful (2013)

Directed by Sam Raimi, the film is based on L. Frank Baum's early 20th-century Oz novels. The film is a kind of prequel to the original Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer production, The Wizard of Oz (1939). The film stars James Franco in the lead role, as well as Mila Kunis, Rachel Weisz, Michelle Williams, Zach Braff, Bill Cobbs, Joey King, and Tony Cox in the all-star cast. It tells the story of Oscar Diggs, a swindling cum wizard who is transported to the Land of Oz and meets three witches: Theodora, Evanora and Glinda. Oscar is responsible for restoring order in Oz and somehow, using the cunning of his swindler and by pure luck, he proceeds to do so, experiencing one series of misadventures after another. The film was admired for its visual opulence, for its attempts to become a prequel to the 1939 film, and Franco also received praise for its solid performance.

Now you see me (2013)

Directed by Louis Leterrier, the film features an impressive cast comprised of Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, Mélanie Laurent, Michael Caine, and Morgan Freeman. It's a heist movie where a group of wizards, who call themselves the Four Horsemen, carry out elaborate robberies and skip their way. His goal, incredibly, is not money or fame. They hope to enter an order of royal magicians called The Eye. An FBI agent (Mark Ruffalo) follows his tracks. The final act reveals that what happened before was part of a long-standing ruse. This heist movie, revenge drama will keep you glued to your seats. The actors bonded well and the entire cast was praised for representing their parts with great authenticity. The movie is the best popcorn entertainment. The movie's sequel, Now You See Me 2 (2016), was also quite entertaining.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013)

Directed by Don Scardino, the film tells the story of Las Vegas magician Burt Wonderstone (Steve Carell) as he tries to reunite with his former partner Anton Marvelton (Steve Buscemi) to face an emerging rival, Steve Gray (Jim Carrey), who specializes in dangerous street magic. Carrey lost a lot of weight to develop a lean and bad appearance for the role of an emotionally-seeking magician willing to do whatever it takes to keep the audience interested. Wonderstone and Marvelton (Buscemi) have been successful in Las Vegas for ten years. However, they have consequences and fail miserably without the support of the other. They reunite again to defeat the new rival in the city and after suffering several epic failures, they manage to do so, rediscovering the magic of their friendship in the process. Carrey was as crazy as they came and Alan Arkin had a charming cameo as Burt's inspiration and mentor.

Magic in the Moonlight (2014)

Set during the 1920s and set on the French Riviera, the film is written and directed by Woody Allen and stars Emma Stone, Colin Firth, Hamish Linklater, Marcia Gay Harden, Jacki Weaver, Erica Leerhsen, Eileen Atkins, and Simon McBurney. . Stanley (Colin Firth) is an illusionist who also puts charlatans aside. A magic companion and friend, Howard Burkan (Simon McBurney), has asked him to help expose a woman, Sophie (Emma Stone), who claims to be a medium and whom Howard suspects is fleeing from a young heir George ( Jeremy Shamos). Stanley makes contact with Sophie and falls in love with her. He tries to find fault with her techniques, but after she reveals many secrets from her own past, she begins to believe that she is genuine. He is truly in love with her and forgives her even when he finds out that she had been cheating on him the entire time.