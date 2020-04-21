The Bachelor's Madison Prewett tells it all in the first post-division interview

As Peter Weberthe season of The Bachelor came to a dramatic end a lot has happened.
At first it seemed that he and Madison Prewett I would try to see if they could take things back where they left off. After all, the two reality stars said that they still had strong feelings for each other.
But, two days after the end, they decided to separate permanently. Peter shared: "Madi and I have mutually decided not to continue our relationship anymore. Believe me, it was not easy for any of us to agree, but after many honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes the most sense for two ".
And then it seemed like the first thing Single he would continue his search for the future Mrs. Weber for the time being, that is, until Kelley Flanagan entered the image. In late March, it appeared that she and the pilot were dating again as they were spotted together in their hometown of Chicago. Since then they have distanced themselves socially together, much to the surprise of much of Bachelor Nation and Madi in particular.
Now Madi is opening up on everyone that drama and more in his first interview about his time in The Bachelor. To find out what he said to the Off the vine Podcast about her abrupt departure from the show, her decision to keep her virginity a secret, and more, read the quotes below!
On why she waited to tell Peter about being a virgin:
"I will be the first to admit that I am not perfect. I was not perfect in the process. I did not handle everything perfectly … So I really tried to do the best I could with the situation I was in. And let my heart guide me in those moments. Opening about something like saving myself for marriage and that gift that one day I want to give my husband, is something very intimate and vulnerable to open. It is something that I am extremely proud of and so grateful for in my life, but still It's an intimate thing to talk about. It's something that I wasn't discussing with Peter, but was inviting millions of people to that vulnerable place … He probably should have shared it sooner and who knows if it would have made a difference? Argue that it could have made a difference, but who knows?
On regretting how he treated Peter's mother, Barbra Weber:
"Honestly, if I could go back, that's the only thing I wish I would have apologized for and apologized for at the time. I think I was very surprised and hurt by the things that were being said to me at this time that was so beautiful to me and to Peter. We had just spent this whole season, we had come a long way to be here and we are trying to fight so hard … I left that stage and never cried harder in my life. I was so upset. She is the person I love my mother already. his family … I wish I could have processed it a little faster and been able to say, "You know what? Me "I'm so sorry that I did something that bothered or offended you that made you feel how you feel. Obviously, that was never my intention."
"I think what really bothered her was the moment they sat and waited in the house while Peter and I were trying to resolve the situation. Honestly, all I can say is I'm sorry again. Imagine flying to the other side. of the world and you have the expectation of how that week will be for your son and then you will be in the house waiting three hours. So I apologize, but what I will say is that I went into it without knowing if Peter and I were going to overcome that conversation. .. To be frank and not be disrespectful to anyone, but I was not worried about my family, his family or any other person involved. At that time my only focus was on Peter and myself and discovering can we move on? Is it worth it? fight? Can we overcome everything that happened and solve this? "
ABC / John Fleenor
After After the Final Rose:
Those next 48 hours (after the end) were hard for sure. I left that scene completely blindfolded and hurt … They have all been like this, it was the shortest relationship in the history of The BachelorBut what I would say is that we went in that afternoon not together and left that night not together. We said at the time, "I love you and I want to see if this can work," but we never said that we are in a relationship … People didn't realize that.
"We took a couple of days, there were many long conversations, many tears, many smiles, many emotions of all kinds, many comings and goings. But finally we arrived at a place where we realized everything that happened, this is not necessarily the best foundation to start a relationship. You want to start a relationship with confidence, you want to start a relationship where you feel safe and feel comfortable and feel welcome by that person, by the people who care about you and I did not feel So ".
On her and Peter's competitive lifestyles:
"I don't think Peter and I were saying, 'No, we are completely compatible. This makes a lot of sense. This is great.'" We fully understood that at that time we had lived two totally different lives and that we had different perspectives on things, but we knew how we felt about each other …
"So, really walking away, I thought it was more of a selfless act of me saying, 'I love you so much and I don't know if this could work, but you have something safe here.' You have someone here who is ready for you, who can give you a commitment that she loves you so much and she's an amazing girl. I said throughout the process that if Peter doesn't end with me, I wanted him to. End Hannah Ann. "
Upon learning of Kelley Flanagan possibly dating Peter:
"This is when it gets a little interesting. We were best friends actually. We were inseparable throughout the process, everyone joked that we were the dynamic duo. We really supported each other in everything … I remember even when I landed from Australia and I got home, she was one of the first people I called. She was in group messages with me and my family. We were really close and we talked 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, so I guess I definitely That whole situation hurt and discouraged me. Again, like I said, I want the best for both of us, but they definitely put me off … To be honest, what really confused me is that two days before they saw him in Chicago, It was like calling me and texting me saying, "I miss you; Let's get back together. "I think it was a little confusing for me, but I don't know … You just came out of a show that was emotional, physical and exhausting. Everyone handles that differently, everyone leans on different things and what they treat it differently … "I think we definitely handle breakouts very differently, and I'm not saying one is better than the other, but I mean, that situation definitely caught me by surprise."
natalie_rose_ / Instagram
"Again, he had texted me two days before, so when he texted after he had been gone for a couple of days and sent me this as a long line of text to explain himself, but no really sort of like sharing the current situation or whatever. I was so nice back … I said, 'What I'm saying, what I'm confused about Peter is that two days ago you were telling me how much you loved me and you wanted to get back together and now you are with the only person who was like my best friend. It just feels a little painful. And they did it on my birthday. On my birthday! … It felt like it was a blow for me to do that on my birthday and not even achieve anything or anything.
"I say this in a genuine sense, I saw something special in Kelley; that's why she was my best friend, I saw something special in Peter; that's why I loved him and wanted to fight so hard for a relationship to work, so they are obviously amazing and special people. I want nothing but the best for both of us, no matter what it looks like. I know Peter is not my husband and that's not the person I'm supposed to spend my life with forever. I'm grateful for the opportunity we had to meet and love each other, but I know he is not the one for me, so that's why I wish him well. "
On where his friendship with Kelley is currently:
"I haven't talked to her in a long time … I've heard things and actually asked Peter about some of the things he had been hearing about him and Kelley while we were still trying to figure out our things. Only that there had been meetings, encounters, and conversations while he was still with Hannah Ann and while also trying to figure things out with me. I asked her those questions and I think it is very interesting because her answers and hers contradict the current situation that is happening right now. But it is what it is … As if it was a friendship I thought, you know she was going to be at my wedding. I thought we would be the best friends for life … It really confused me when I saw it and that I did not receive any kind of notice or text or explanation of why. I'm not saying I necessarily deserve it, but I feel like I do, because we were best friends. "
"It's like it took five minutes to send a text message, make a call … If the roles were reversed, that would be the first thought I would have. I want to take this person first, I want them to do it." Hear from me first. Man, I don't know. It's one of those things that I think I'll never fully understand people. But okay, people will probably never fully understand me. "
On Connor Saeli's romance rumors:
"All of that came out with the Connor thing when we literally hadn't even talked. It was just him who came up after the final telling me he had done a great job and was here if he ever needed anything. It was very, very sweet, but We were never like talking back and forth.
On hanging out with Selena Gomez:
She is great, she is incredible. I love her … I spent time with her right after the breakup, so she was truly an amazing person just to lean on and had so much wisdom and so much advice. I just did a great job of loving myself. Yes, she is amazing. Literally, the most incredible and fair human is what you imagine her to be ten times.
On his plans for the future:
As soon as this quarantine ends, my plans are to move to Los Angeles and start, I don't know, this new chapter. I am young, I am single. I'm just, I don't know if I want to be an adventurer, try new things and just test myself. I have lived in Alabama all my life, so I say, 'Let's do something new! Let's try something new! & # 39; So I'm going out, I don't know if I'll love it. I might hate him when I'm done moving, but if I love him I could stay forever. You never know!
%MINIFYHTML16ad9726abc32faab27d1f451af21da712%