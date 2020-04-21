The Bachelor's Madison Prewett tells it all in the first post-division interview

As Peter Weberthe season of The Bachelor came to a dramatic end a lot has happened.

At first it seemed that he and Madison Prewett I would try to see if they could take things back where they left off. After all, the two reality stars said that they still had strong feelings for each other.

But, two days after the end, they decided to separate permanently. Peter shared: "Madi and I have mutually decided not to continue our relationship anymore. Believe me, it was not easy for any of us to agree, but after many honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes the most sense for two ".

And then it seemed like the first thing Single he would continue his search for the future Mrs. Weber for the time being, that is, until Kelley Flanagan entered the image. In late March, it appeared that she and the pilot were dating again as they were spotted together in their hometown of Chicago. Since then they have distanced themselves socially together, much to the surprise of much of Bachelor Nation and Madi in particular.