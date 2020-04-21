The antimalarial drug Trump touted as a coronavirus cure is ineffective – BGR

A recent study showed that the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine was not particularly effective in treating patients with coronavirus.

President Trump has advocated hydroxychloroquine as a panacea for COVID-19 patients, although several medical professionals have urged the public to be cautious pending further studies.

Additional studies involving hydroxychloroquine will begin in the coming weeks.

President Donald Trump in recent weeks has been aggressively promoting an antimalarial drug called hydroxychloroquine as an effective treatment for patients with coronavirus. Trump's optimism about the drug was especially peculiar due to some of the reservations expressed by various medical professionals, including Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"I think we have to be careful not to take that majestic leap to assume that this is a harmful drug," Fauci said last week. "We still have to do the kinds of studies that definitely prove whether any intervention, not just this one, any intervention is truly safe and effective."

In light of this, a new study of hydroxychloroquine in patients with coronavirus has not yielded encouraging results. According to a report by the Associated Press, a study of 368 patients suggests that crown patients receiving the drug show no signs of improvement.

About 28% of those who received hydroxychloroquine plus usual care died, compared to 11% of those who received routine care alone. About 22% of those who received the drug plus azithromycin also died, but the difference between that group and usual care was not considered large enough to rule out other factors that could have affected survival. Hydroxychloroquine also made no difference in the need for a breathing machine.

It is worth noting that many doctors and researchers have long been skeptical of positioning the drug as a magic cure for coronavirus because it has been shown to cause heart problems that can quickly lead to cardiac arrest. Although the recent hydroxychloroquine study did not make a point to look closely at the side effects, the researchers noted a "clue that,quot; the drug "may have damaged other organs."

Stricter tests of the drug's efficacy are planned for coronavirus patients, meaning it is important not to jump to concrete conclusions in any direction. This week alone, for example, the Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis said it plans to conduct a hydroxychloroquine study with 440 patients with coronavirus in the United States.

Meanwhile, the number of cases and deaths from coronavirus has increased considerably in recent weeks. Overall, the United States has seen 42,000 crown-related deaths since the pandemic began. The only good news in the midst of a sea of ​​bad news is that the virus appears to have peaked in some of the major US cities. USA BTW, Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger recently created a new website called RT.live which shows how fast the coronavirus spreads or decreases in each state. Not surprisingly, states that were slow or reluctant to implement stay-at-home orders are seeing a large influx of coronavirus patients.

