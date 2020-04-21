The Actors Fund Home in New Jersey Reports 3 More COVID-19 Deaths – Deadline

Three more residents at the Actors Fund Home in New Jersey have died of coronavirus, which has now killed 10 residents at the entertainment retirement home since April 10. Tuesday's news comes after the Actors Fund reported Friday that seven retirees had been killed by COVID-19, despite heroic efforts by the staff.

With 113 residents, the retirement home in Englewood, NJ is at one of the country's hot spots for coronavirus. Ten other residents have tested positive for the virus; 13 have tested negative, and five others are awaiting their test results.

Specialized nursing homes across the country have been particularly affected by the virus.

"Overall, we have 11 residents who have been cured and beaten by this terrible virus," said Jordan Strohl, administrator of The Actors Fund Home, in a message sent today to friends and family of residents. "We are pleased to report that the number of residents showing signs and symptoms of the virus is stabilizing. Also, fewer residents require isolation and testing. "

"I am happy to report," he continued, "that since last week, six residents have graduated from our COVID-19 positive side of our subacute unit. Also, on the long-term care side, we have been able to graduate two residents of our second indoor unit COVID-19, for a total of five residents. "

“More good news is that our Facility Care and Memory Care sections of the facility are COVID-19 free. Mitigation efforts, including isolation and keeping residents in their rooms, appear to be very effective, ”he wrote. “In terms of personnel, things continue to improve. Fewer staff members are away due to illness or because they have been in contact with someone with COVID-19. I think this could be a sign that the curve is flattening out. "

On Friday, Strohl told Deadline that about 35-40 staff members, mostly caregivers, had also tested positive or exhibited symptoms and were quarantined due to their direct exposure to residents who tested positive. However, no staff member has died.

"As the team at The Actors Fund continues to fight this terrible virus, I want to continue to remind everyone that our staff is here to help them," Strohl told his family members today. “Over the past weekend, the majority of my department heads and supervisors, including myself, were on site to assist in any way we can and address any of their questions or concerns.

“I also wanted to mention that we have been struggling to keep our menu items current as our food vendors are starting to run out of certain products, requiring us to make a fair amount of substitutions for our menus. Fortunately, we continue to have plenty of personal protective equipment for our staff, even though we are using a tremendous amount on a daily basis.

Finally, many of you have been responding to these emails, and I would like to thank you all for your kind words! These past few weeks have been difficult and we are dealing with things that we never thought we would do during this pandemic. I can assure you that Team Actors Fund is here to assist you in any way we can. "

On the west coast, the Motion Picture & Television Fund's skilled nursing home in Woodland Hills has lost four residents to the virus.