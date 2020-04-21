Thales doubles production of Hawkei vehicles for the Australian Defense Force – Defense Blog

French defense contractor Thales has announced that it is doubling the production rate of Hawkei vehicles at our Bendigo facility.

"Maintain local supply chains that are vital to Australia's defense industry," says Thales' message.

Thales is delivering a new generation of protected vehicles to the Australian Defense Force.

Last month, an Australian Army Motorized Infantry Battalion received several Hawkei Protected Mobility Vehicles – light of what is believed to be the first Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) batch of 4 × 4 vehicles.

Hawkei meets the requirements of the global defense forces for a highly protected, mobile and integrated vehicle capable of operating in an environment threatened by improvised explosive devices, mines and ambushes.

Hawkei is a new generation 7 ton, 4 × 4 shielded vehicle with a 3 ton payload, designed to meet the exacting requirements of ground forces around the world.

The Hawkei can be airlifted by a Hercules C-130 transport or other standard cargo aircraft. It can travel at a maximum speed of 100 km / h in a range of more than 1,000 km.