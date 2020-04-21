Tekashi69's Baby Mama Shades Him For Spending Cash On Luxury Goods Instead Of Kids

Instagram

Her tone is in response to an Instagram follower who asks, “ Damn, how do you feel about @ 6ix9ine wasting money on jewelry and cars instead of her son? & # 39; & # 39;

Tekashi 6ix9ine He is supposedly living his best life after release from prison going shopping, and one person apparently does not agree with that. Her baby mom Sara Molina shot the rainbow-haired rapper for spending her money on luxury items instead of her daughter.

It all started after she took Instagram to share a photo of herself without makeup during the quarantine. While some people praised her for her beauty, one person decided to leave a comment saying, "Damn how you feel about @ 6ix9ine wasting money on jewelry and cars instead of her son, he's a [clown emoji] because". In response to that user, Sara simply wrote, "Let God take care of him," and added a shrugged emoji.

Tekashi and Sara share a 4 year old daughter named Saraiyah. However, according to her, the rapper doesn't really get involved at all with her son. Last year, she accused him of using Saraiyah to gain sympathy in the midst of his legal case, when he never contacted them in over a year.

"He's basically gone this whole year without contacting my daughter. Okay, he and I don't have to talk, especially with all the lies he's saying about me," he said at the time. "But it's just the fact that you don't care about what's going on with your daughter for an entire year, that's what makes me feel like she hasn't changed."

He added that just before Tekashi's sentence, his brother asked him to take his daughter to court. However, "they couldn't even be my daughter's correct age." She added: "I am not receiving financial support from him, nor do I want to, I only know what comes with him. You cannot put a price on my and my daughter's peace."