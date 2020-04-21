Tammy Rivera says Waka Flocka Flame refuses to give her a threesome

Instagram

Tammy Rivera He shared some graphic details about his sex life with Waka Flocka's Flame during his recent appearance in Angela YeeThe "Lip Service" podcast. She hinted that Waka was the most conservative when it came to sex.

"I've learned, and it's like the scientific studies I've done at home … if you had to get up and suck his cock, your day is so good! You are so excited!" Tammy said during the interview. Like, he will have a great day, and he has energy, and he is very happy. "

"Girl, if I wake up and give him some loot, his day is great. If I don't give him any for a few days, he has an attitude, he walks, he has to smoke all the shots. I" like it "Damn it! " He says, & # 39; If you really just blew my socks off, like, every morning, I swear to God, we'd be fine! & # 39; "

However, Waka didn't just like receiving as he liked giving so much. "All the time! He does it so much more than me!" This was revealed by Tammy.

At some point, the issue of having a possible trio was brought up. "I am the most open, as the freest. And people would think it is Waka, but it is me. [I would like a threesome] if he gave me one, b *** h He won't give me one!" He exclaimed with enthusiasm.

Calling her husband "selfish," Tammy continued to rant: "I think she is so selfish, because, N *** a, you had fun! Your whole career had three and four b *** – you had your All a Little fun! And I've been home being a good wife. "

She went on to say that if they had a threesome, Tammy would be the one to choose her playmate. "You don't pick shit! Just sit down to shit! I don't think I feel bad about it, because it would be like, 'How the fuck do you all know each other? Why her?' … yeah, I don't think I'd like that. "

Tammy also shared that Waka was not a fan of sex toys. "He didn't like it! It was like, 'That didn't feel weird'. It's so damn! He doesn't like any of the little toys! Every time I buy something, he says to me:" Don't play with my butt! Don't bring anything home that's going to get into my ass! "

Tammy and Waka were married on May 25, 2014. They separated briefly after the latter's infidelity, but then reunited after amending their relationship in "Marriage Boot Camp"