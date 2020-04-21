Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso starts his own Instagram account

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso started his own YouTube channel, where he continues to offer financial advice to his fans during these difficult times we live in. Take a look at one of the videos he posted on his YouTube channel.

‘Wealth: How To Build It And How To Maintain It Join me on my NEW weekly YouTube channel this MONDAY, APRIL 20 at 3 PM / PT. It will be an unhindered conversation about the basic principles of wealth creation. From maximizing your income to reducing your tax bills and making your money work for you while you sleep. I will show you how the really rich do it and you will have the opportunity to ask me anything. YouTube link in Bio. Be sure to hit the SUBSCRIBE button so you don't miss a thing! #DavidAdefeso #Money #Wealth ", David shared his IG post.

People are more than grateful that you are willing to offer them valuable advice.

Someone said: ‘Wow! Very kind of you to share and teach, many are too selfish to do this. Thank you, God bless you.

A follower wrote: ‘" Give a man a fish and you will feed him for a day; teach a man how to fish and you will feed him a lifetime "thank you for being so generous with your knowledge God bless you God bless you,quot;.

Another commenter posted: & # 39; @ david.adefeso I would like to thank you for sharing the information that I have not reached, but I use your information on refinancing and it was easy as you said: just take the phone call from your bank. I almost lost all my cars, everything you are is a blessing and the Truth that I have made so many people know and they are happy now. I would like to say goodbye to the shares, thank you very much 😊 & # 39;

Someone else wrote, "Thank you very much, you always give good advice."

People have been sending their love and gratitude to David for helping them through this global crisis.

In other news, Tamar and David made their fans happy when they recently announced to people that they have a new series on YouTube. It's called "Quarantine and Partner,quot; and the last episode featured Dr. Jackie Walters.



