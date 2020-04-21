Tamar Braxton will present the program VH1 "To catch a beautician,quot;

Tamar Braxton has been officially announced as the presenter of VH1's new show, To Catch a Beautician.

According to Variety, Braxton will join forces with celebrity stylist Johnny Wright on the series. The duo will help clients confront the beautician who damaged her hair; subject stylists to a "hair training camp,quot; before giving them a chance to redeem themselves by remaking the hair of their disgruntled clients.

