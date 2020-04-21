Tamar Braxton will present the program VH1 "To catch a beautician,quot;

Tamar Braxton has been officially announced as the presenter of VH1's new show, To Catch a Beautician.

According to Variety, Braxton will join forces with celebrity stylist Johnny Wright on the series. The duo will help clients confront the beautician who damaged her hair; subject stylists to a "hair training camp,quot; before giving them a chance to redeem themselves by remaking the hair of their disgruntled clients.

"I am very excited about this. It is like a dream come true to be able to host a show that is a lot of fun with an amazing production company [Scout Productions] and an amazing network like VH1," Braxton told the publication. "Meeting so many amazing people and being able to inspire and inspire at the same time is a very good show … You laugh out loud, but you feel good about yourself after seeing it. I'm really, really grateful to be a part of it."

The show opens on May 25.