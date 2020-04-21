Tamar Braxton will present the new VH1 series called Cal To Catch A Beautician ’

Tamar Braxton seems to be quite busy these days and is getting involved in all kinds of projects. First of all, she has her own project with David Adefeso on her YouTube channel, a useful series called "Quarantine and Partner,quot;.

Now, The Shade Room has just revealed that it will host a new show on VH1!

TSR quotes Variety and notes that Tamar ‘is addressing VH1 as the presenter of the new reality series,quot; To Catch A Beautician "alongside former Michelle Obama stylist Johnny Wright. The series has been collected over 20 episodes, in which Tamar and Johnny will come to the rescue of clients whose hair has been ruined by a beautician from her past. "

According to notes from TSR, ‘Tamar and Johnny will help disgruntled clients confront stylists who damaged their hair. Johnny will see to it that the estheticians go through a rigorous training camp to ensure that this time the client is satisfied. "

A follower jumped into the comments and said, "This show is already fun and I haven't even seen it yet," and someone else was also very excited: "It's fun and it was the real star of The Real !!! Idc 🤷 🏽‍♀️ '

Another follower wrote: "It will be about catching the beauticians who still opened their store while we're supposed to be in quarantine."

One commenter said, “ He's really been on a comeback tour, he's coming for everything they said he would never tell Tamar & # 39; & # 39 ;, and someone else posted this message: “ So they're fixing the hair of people who fell out of high school after that perm.

A fan exclaimed: ‘Yes, queen. When a door closes, six more open, "and an Instagram installer said," Just hearing her say the word beautician will bring music to my ears. "

Tamar excited her fans recently when she was a guest star on a virtual series called Give hope.



