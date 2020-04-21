Tamannaah Bhatia assists 10,000 migrant workers in Mumbai

Since the closure was imposed in the country, thousands of daily bets and migrant workers have been without food or shelter. With almost all economic activity coming to a standstill, these workers are trapped in the city with no way to return home. But there are many messiahs in the city to care for these people. One of them is actress Tamannaah Bhatia. It has joined an NGO, Letsallhelp.org, to help these workers in their time of need.

Tamannaah mobilized almost 50 tons of food products to help 10,000 migrant workers in Mumbai. Speaking on how to help is the only way to go, Tamannaah said: “The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted millions of lives in unimaginable ways. National blockade and social distancing is perhaps the best way to combat the crisis until an effective medical solution is discovered. However, it may take weeks or even months for normality to return. While we are all concerned about our livelihood, think of the thousands of salaried workers and migrants who have lost their livelihoods and may not be able to support themselves and their families for such a long period of time. The Letsallhelp.org team and I have promised that no one sleeps hungry during the shutdown. I urge everyone to unite as one human race and donate generously. ”

More power to you and the team you are working with, Tamannaah.