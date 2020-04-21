Talking Kitty Cat YouTube star Steve Cash revealed cause of death

Less than a week after his death, Steve CashThe cause of death has been revealed.

According to the coroner's report, the Youtube the cause of death of star appears as a shot in the chest and the form of death appears as suicide. Cash, known for his "Talking Kitty Cat,quot; series, passed away last week at the age of 40. The Nampa Police Department in Idaho answered a call and found Cash dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to the police department, he was found inside his home and there was no indication of foul play.

Cash's wife Celia DeCosta Cash, confirmed his passing in a Facebook post, sharing: "This is very difficult. I'm not even sure what to say or, in fact, what to do. I just lost my best friend, my partner, my lover, my mentor, my absolute all, this morning. I'm so sad to say that my husband, Steve Cash, took his own life this morning 04/16/2020. It hurts to share this. Please understand, give the family time to cry, but I know Steve is no longer in pain. "