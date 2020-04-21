Summary of & # 39; The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart & # 39 ;: 3 ladies are eliminated

A B C

In the new episode of the & # 39; Bachelor & # 39; spin-off series, presenter Chris Harrison announces to the remaining contestants that there will be more newcomers later in the upcoming rose ceremony.

"The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart "returned with a new episode on Monday, April 20. In the second episode, there were eight men and eight women left, with Bri and Chris, Bekah and Danny and Jamie and Trevor among the solid couples. However, host Chris Harrison He announced that there would be more newcomers later at the next rose ceremony.

The episode saw Jamie get the first date card, and she chose Trevor. They went to Venice Beach where they performed a romantic "Girl Crush" duet on the boardwalk. Meanwhile, at the mansion, the first rookie Natascha arrived. Making things interesting was the fact that Natascha is friends with one of Trevor's exes.

She confronted Trevor as soon as he and Jamie returned to the mansion. She asked him about the cheating allegations against him, but he denied it. Travor claimed he never "cheated physically," but he did "cheat emotionally" and lied. Meanwhile, other girls told Jamie what was happening, leading her to cry.

The next contestant to obtain the date card was Bri and, unsurprisingly, she chose Chris to accompany her. They chose to go to the Guitar Center and the date saw them connect even more. At some point, Bri told Chris that her ex broke off her engagement last year. She also told Chris that she thought she was falling in love with him, and Chris assured him that he felt the same way.

Later, Trevor decided to talk to Jamie about his past relationship. Jamie, who previously told her that her ex had cheated on her, was sad but decided to keep the past in the past and focus on the future with Trevor.

Meanwhile, Julia was in a dilemma because of Sheridan and Brandon. Sheridan and Julia later dated when they appeared on a morning radio show and performed a duet of "The Bones" for listeners. During the date, they also kissed.

Two other new girls arrived, Mariana and Ruby, and the first one set her eyes on Brandon almost immediately. Savannah was concerned and when she received the next date card, she asked Brandon to come with her and he gladly accepted. They enjoyed the night at a jazz club and even performed there together.

Meanwhile, Ryan and Natascha liked each other. Ryan and another contestant Rudi also had a steamy moment when they shared a kiss. However, Rudi didn't think she had a chemistry with him, so it was because of Matt.

At the rose ceremony, Chris gave Bri his rose and Trevor gave Jamie his rose. Ryan chose Natascha and Matt chose Rudi. Meanwhile, Danny grew stronger with Bekah and Brandon presented his rose to Savannah. That made Sheridan choose Julia. That meant that Mel, Mariana and Cheyenne were eliminated. However, it seemed that Brandon did the tricky things when he told Julia that he was happy that she was still around.